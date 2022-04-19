Angelina Jolie talks about her character in her most recent film – Cinema and Tv – Culture

She spends her days full of guilt, without self-esteem and isolated in a watchtower in the middle of a thick forest in Montana. Hanna Faber does not have an attractive life. She has lost faith in herself and the few hours she manages to sleep are interrupted by her nightmares. She is tormented: three people died because she could not save them from the fire, despite being one of them. expert rescuer.

The life context of the main character of Those who wish my death not encouraging. But director Taylor Sheridan – remembered as the author of the screenplays for Sicario, Wind River and Hell or High Water, for which he was nominated for an Oscar – wrapped this dark and depressing drama in the atmosphere of a survival thriller in which Hannah will confront her worst fears. And Angelina Jolie’s performance gives it a brilliant hue.

“Hannah is someone who has experienced a true tragedy and feel responsible. When we meet her in the story, she has nightmares, suffers from posttraumatic stress. He is someone who is brave and acts calm, but inside he is a broken person who carries a lot of guilt, ”says the star of Hollywood In an interview provided by Warner Bros.

At 45 years old, activist and winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for Interrupted innocencein 2000, and the Jean Hersholt statuette in 2014 for her humanitarian work, Jolie regularly appears in the media for her romantic relationships and recently, for her brad pitt divorce and the legal fight for their children.

Those Who Wish Me Dead – Those Who Wish Me Dead, which has just been released in theaters across the country – marks his return to the cinema of action and adventuretinged with drama and suspense. Hannah, her character, will change radically when she crosses paths with Connor, a 12-year-old boy who arrives in his territory fleeing from a couple of murderers. The chase, a fire and several obstacles of nature They will put your skills to the test. And your feelings.

How did you approach this character?

Hannah is an adrenaline junkie. I think anyone who does this job has to be, or you wouldn’t jump out of a plane into a fire. I’m drawn to characters who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and get over it. As an artist, it’s very healing to play people like that because you see if you can do that in character, you can do that in life, it feels good and you hope the audience has that same feeling and that same reminder that we do. Everyone can get back up.

What was it that most attracted you to the story?

I like strong female characters; but here it doesn’t really matter that Hannah is a woman; it’s not about the fact that she’s a strong woman or a woman at all. I like roles like that, and I like that she also connects with America’s service people, telling their story – the smokejumpers, fire departments specializing in remote wildfires that they parachute into.

How do you define this movie?



Here’s a mix of those big fire stories, adventure, hitmen, violence, drama, friendship, real love and loyalty. It feels like a great thriller with fascinating characters embarking on a dangerous adventure through unusual terrain, with the added unique situation of putting them inside a massive forest fire. For everyone it’s something exciting, but working on the story I was surprised that it’s very emotional about different people from different places meeting and going through this journey together (…). In many ways, she saves the boy and the boy saves her.

How was the relationship between Hannah and Connor (Australian actor Finn Little) built?

Hannah doesn’t have children and doesn’t really have a maternal instinct. She swears too much, she says inappropriate things; she is perhaps the worst person to end up with a child. Putting someone like that with a child who needs her to save him… I don’t know. She has no faith that she can do it, so throughout the movie she is forced to stay alive because of him. She is forced to connect with him and face all those things that she fears. Connor and Hannah have to go through the fire, both emotionally and practically, if they have any chance of coming out on the other side together. But Taylor (the director) gave me significant direction to stop being a mother and become someone stronger.

By the way, how was working with the director?

I think there are very few filmmakers today who tell a beautiful and meaningful story with as much determination and abandon, humor and action as Taylor. Because he directs and writes, you come out with great characters, story, and soul. He has a genuine signature (…) It’s not smooth though, you know. One morning of the shoot it was freezing and the lake was terribly cold. In the scene I had to go through it. I told him: ‘It’s very cold.’ His response was: ‘Yes, I know. Go and get in’ (he laughs). Anyway, I was happy to get dirty and sweaty, to do things I had never done and to feel very capable. Taylor taught me how to chop wood and start a fire. That was so much fun, now he needs to teach me how to ride a horse (jokes).

How is violence against women reflected in the film?

It is something strong. There’s a moment in the movie where I get hit really hard in the face. It hurt me a lot, it didn’t feel good, it hurt me to think that this is the type of violence that many women live with and that turns your stomach. But it’s okay for Taylor to touch on those topics, it’s important to bring them up because brutality is real and shouldn’t exist.

