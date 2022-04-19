An acclaimed Tom Hanks movie is getting a sequel

The actor Tom Hanks He is facing a new professional challenge and is about to once again embody one of the characters with whom he has received the most recognition throughout his career, starring in the sequel to one of his most acclaimed films.

The thing is hanks will bring to life one of the characters that has earned him a lot of praise in recent times. Is about greyhound, the war drama written, starring and produced by the actor. The film is based on the novel The Good Shepherdpublished in 1955 by Cecil Scott Forester.

