An acclaimed Tom Hanks movie is getting a sequel

The actor Tom Hanks He is facing a new professional challenge and is about to once again embody one of the characters with whom he has received the most recognition throughout his career, starring in the sequel to one of his most acclaimed films.

The thing is hanks will bring to life one of the characters that has earned him a lot of praise in recent times. Is about greyhound, the war drama written, starring and produced by the actor. The film is based on the novel The Good Shepherdpublished in 1955 by Cecil Scott Forester.

this movie of Tom Hanks was affected by the pandemic, so Apple acquired the rights and released it through its streaming platform in July 2020. While, now, the site dead line confirms that Apple Studios is working on the sequel to the historical thriller.

The announcement is part of an agreement made between hanks and his producing partner Gary Goetzman with the streaming giant. The agreement includes the production of non-fiction titles, such as documentaries and series based on the WWII.

What is Greyhound about?

The story takes place months after the United States enters the WWII and takes place in the Battle of the Atlantic, led by Commander Ernest Krause (hanks), assigned to command the destroyer USS Keeling codenamed Greyhound. In charge of him he also has two British destroyers that help him in the escort of 37 merchant ships bound for Liverpool.