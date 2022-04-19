Amy Schumer says she reviewed pranks with Will Smith before the Oscars

Amy Schumer has said she passed on her Will Smith jokes to him ahead of this year’s Oscars.

The comedian, who co-hosted the event with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, has now explained that she double-checked that the people she was making fun of could approve her jokes in advance.

“I did get in touch with the people I was going to joke with before and made sure they were okay with it because I’ve been burned too many times,” Schumer said in an interview on SiriuxXM’s The Howard Stern Show (according to The Independent), adding that he “didn’t want the camera to cut to someone looking sad.”

He added, “I told the Williams sisters, I told Will, I told Leo,” of the jokes he made about Serena and Venus Williams, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Onstage, Schumer discussed Smith’s film King Richard, which tells the story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father Richard, saying, “After years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, this year we finally we have a movie about the amazing father of the Williams sisters.”

Amy Schumer recently revealed that she received death threats after a joke she made about Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons at the Oscars.

Schumer had pretended to confuse Kirsten Dunst, nominated for her performance in The Power of the Dog, with a seat-filler, who is a person hired to sit in a guest’s chair if the guest briefly leaves the room.

Fans of Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons, who became engaged to Schumer after the prank, took aim at Schumer on social media. She then said in a statement on Twitter: “Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! I wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

The comedian has since explained that the statement was necessary as the abuse she was receiving had begun to spiral.

“They were so bad that the secret service contacted me,” Schumer told Stern. “They said, ‘I think you got the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will. [Smith]’. The misogyny is unbelievable.”