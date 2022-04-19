Amy Schumer reviewed jokes with Will Smith before the Oscars

Amy Schumer felt the need to clarify that the jokes she made were accepted by Will Smith and Kirsten Dunst due to the harassment she suffered

the comedian AmySchumer, who co-hosted the 2022 Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykesmade jokes directed at Will Smith and Kirsten Dunst during the ceremony they were highly criticized. However, during an interview with The Howard Stern Showthe comedian commented that she directly asked the actors for permission to do it so as not to be “burnt” again.

“I contacted people I was going to joke about before and made sure they were okay with it because I had been burned too many times. I didn’t want the camera to take a picture of someone looking sad.” Amy Schumer

During the event, Schumer joked about the movie king richard claiming that it was a story that intended to show the lives of the great tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, but that in the end it was all about his father: “After years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, this year we finally got a movie about the incredible father of the Williams sisters.” This joke was severely criticized on social networks, as well as others that alluded to the fact that The Power of The Dog it was boring.

Kirsten Dunst was also part of the Joke

During the ceremony, Amy Schumer also threw a joke at Kirsten Dunst, nominated for her performance in The Power in the Dog, when he called “heated seats” next to her husband Jesse Plemons.

Dunst’s fans were very upset and let Schumer know of their anger on social media. For this reason, the comedian said in a statement that she also appreciated the actress and that her intentions were good. “Hey, I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! I wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”.

In the interview, Amy Schumer confessed that bullying on the internet had reached such great levels that he needed the need to clarify how he planned his jokes since started getting so many death threats that the secret service contacted her:

“They were so bad (the threats) that the secret service approached me. I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will. [Smith]’. The misogyny is unbelievable.” Amy Schumer

Schumer also commented that los angeles police also approached her because the threats “They were that serious and so many.”

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?