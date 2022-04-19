American Idol: Who are the 14 chosen to continue in the competition?

yesfollow the emotions in the american idol season 20and more so now that we know the 14 competitors chosen to continue in the competition that will lead them to be recognized stars in the music scene.

There have been intense days in the popular television program, after three singers were eliminated on Sunday and On Monday, six were eliminated from the competition.

On Monday’s broadcast we saw the 20 nervous contestants hoping to continue in the competition, while Ryan Seacrest announced one by one the 10 singers who had been favored by the votes of the American fans of the show.

While the remaining four spaces were selected by the jury made up of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

1. Ava Maybeee

2. Christian Guardino

3.Lady K

4. Hunter Girl

5. Dan Marshall

6.Leah Marlene

7. Nicoline

8. Noah Thompson

9. Emyrson Flora

10.Fritz Hager

11. Allegra Miles

12. Jay Copeland

13.Mike Parker

14. Tristen Gressett

1. Cameron Whitcomb

2. Katyrah

3. Cadence Baker

4. Sage

5. Jacob Moran

6.Elli Rowe

ava maybee she was the first to be called by Ryan and performed “‘Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Christian Guardian he was the second to be part of the 17 and performed “Creep” by Radiohead.

The third to be called to center stage was Cameron Whitcombwho had to perform before the judges to save himself and chose to perform “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by the Steeldrivers.

Allegra Miles went next and sang an original song titled “Tainted”. Then they called Lady K., who was voted in the top 14. Later, Ryan called HunterGirl to stage.

The next turn was for Katyrah, who was not voted in the top 14. She chose the song “Through the Fire” by Chaka Khan, leaving the judges delighted

continued Cadence Baker, who chose to sing “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston to save herself before the judges.

Then it was the turn for the country singer dan marshall, after that performance and was also told that he was safe. The next contestant was Leah Marleneshe was also safe.

Subsequently Nicoline took to the stage, and was marked safe. Sage was next, and she had to sing to save herself, and she chose Alan Stone’s “Brown Eyed Lover” for a chance to save herself. The judges liked it.

Jay, winner of a platinum ticket, he was next and was not voted in the top 10. He sang Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” to the approval of the judges.

Noah Thompson I was safe. Ryan called Jacob Moranwho needed to sing to secure her spot, chose Katy Perry’s “Rise.”

Elli Rowe he also had to sing to save. She performed “All I Want” by Kodaline. She was Emyrson Flora’s turn, who entered directly into the top 14.

Mike Parker was also voted to continue in the competition. Fritz Hager managed to get through votes, which means that Tristen Gressett he had to sing for his life, performing “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz.

The judges decided to save Allegra Miles, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett.