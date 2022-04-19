Amber Heard managed to stay in her role in Aquaman 2 – Film and TV – Culture

close


close

bisexual actresses

Actress Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp, dared to tell the world in 2010 that she had had a romantic relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree and has spoken publicly about her bisexuality on several occasions. There were rumors that her relationship with model and actress Cara Delevingne was the cause of her breakup with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

Actress Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp, dared to tell the world in 2010 that she had had a romantic relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree and has spoken publicly about her bisexuality on several occasions. There were rumors that her relationship with model and actress Cara Delevingne was the cause of her breakup with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

The actress was in the middle of the scandal after her legal fight with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Fans of actor Johnny Depp campaigned extensively to try to get Amber Heard removed from her character in Aquaman. It seemed inconceivable to them that while her idol had all her participation in movies canceled, she remained the queen of Atlantis.

Well, they must be very frustrated: Amber Heard will remain as Mera. As confirmed by the Warner Bros studio, this week they began filming in London for the second part, which will be titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and will hit theaters in 2022.

(We suggest: The genius of Mads Mikkelsen in ‘Another Round’)

Heard has played the queen of Atlantis in Justice League – including the Zack Snyder cut that was seen on HBO Max – and in the first part of Aquaman opposite Jason Momoa.

The actress was involved in the legal scandal after her divorce from actor Johnny Depp, who was accused of mistreating her while they were married. This cost Depp his job in the third part of ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, a film in which he was replaced by Mads Mikkelesen.

We also recommend

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker