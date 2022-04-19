Amber Heard managed to stay in her role in Aquaman 2 – Film and TV – Culture

Fans of actor Johnny Depp campaigned extensively to try to get Amber Heard removed from her character in Aquaman. It seemed inconceivable to them that while her idol had all her participation in movies canceled, she remained the queen of Atlantis.

Well, they must be very frustrated: Amber Heard will remain as Mera. As confirmed by the Warner Bros studio, this week they began filming in London for the second part, which will be titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and will hit theaters in 2022.

Heard has played the queen of Atlantis in Justice League – including the Zack Snyder cut that was seen on HBO Max – and in the first part of Aquaman opposite Jason Momoa.

The actress was involved in the legal scandal after her divorce from actor Johnny Depp, who was accused of mistreating her while they were married. This cost Depp his job in the third part of ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, a film in which he was replaced by Mads Mikkelesen.

