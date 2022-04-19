Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: reveal the actor’s messages against his ex | Entertainment

Jean G Fowler

As the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard progresses, new details of their relationship are revealed, which is, of course, the reason why they are now in court seeking that the truth is the one that wins among all the torment they have suffered. vivid; Now more things have been revealed about their relationship: a series of text messages from the actor that have impacted more than one.

During the case, each of the parties has presented its own evidence and recently, the defense of the actress released some messages from Johnny Depp with his friend, Isaac Baruch, in which they had a rather high tone in the way in which He was referring to his ex-partner.

the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He said in the conversation with his friend that he wished that “Heard’s decomposing corpse was rotting in the trunk of a Honda Civic”, which caused great surprise among the jury, in addition, Baruch confirmed the existence of those messages, however He denied that he had witnessed violence between them.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp presented as evidence the video from the security cameras where Amber Heard can be seen being unfaithful with businessman Elon Musk, who was also called to testify in court, as well as with actor James Franco.

All of the above has been to try to show who the juries of the court should agree with; The following week, Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, to be questioned by Heard’s legal representatives, who will also offer his version of events in court.