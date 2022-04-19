Amber Heard and James Franco, their video that Johnny Depp will use in court

Digital Millennium

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they wage a media trial in the tcourt of Fairfax (Virginia). The actors, who divorced in 2016 after 15 months of marriage, accuse each other of defamation. From the first days of the litigation, evidence was made public about the abusive relationship that the ex-partner maintained. Two testimonies that would change the course of the lawsuit are those of James Franco and Elon Musk.

Both have presented testimonies about their multiple fights and the domestic violence of which they were victims. In the first week, Heard’s lawyers focused on the drug and alcohol use from Deppnow the defense of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean seeks to use a video of the actress in an elevator with which she appears to be James Franco.

The controversial video of Amber Heard

The aforementioned clip was published in 2019 by the medium The Blast; In it, Amber Heard is seen getting into an elevator with who is presumed to be James Franco. The video would serve to dismiss the actress’ defamation counterclaim, which amounts to 100 million dollars.

In the images, Heard is seen accompanied by a man, who wears a cap and lowers his gaze at all times trying to hide his face. Both she and he turn their backs to the cameras in the elevator of the actress’s building in Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, it was taken a day after the discussion that would end the marriage of Hollywood starsa fight, in which Heard claimed, the actor attacked her “savagely”.

With said video,Depp’s lawyers would prove Heard’s infidelity, which would affect the actress’s accusations, in addition to the fact that they plan to question James Franco about what Heard would have commented on the violent incident she had with her ex-husband the day before.

“We are interested in James Franco and Elon Musk as witnesses because we have evidence that they are men who saw Amber Heard’s face in the days and nights between when she claimed Mr. Depp smashed her in the face on May 21 and when he went to court with painted ‘bruises’ to get a temporary restraining order on May 27,” one of Depp’s lawyers, Adam Waldman, told The Associated Press at the time. TheBlast.

What happened in the trial Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard?

On the third day of oral arguments, the former couple’s therapist, Laurel Anderson, was present, who stated that there was “mutual abuse” in the relationship.

“They were both victims of abuse in their homes. I think he kept himself under control for decades until Heard got out of control and they got involved in what I saw as mutual abuse,” Anderson said. When asked if Depp was violent with Heard, the therapist said “yes” and that he saw “multiple” bruises on her face.

In the second week of the trial, Depp’s doctor He claimed that the place where the piece of the finger that the actor lost in March 2015 appeared looked like the scene after an intense fight.

The actor’s lawyers had previously claimed that he lost part of his middle finger after Heard threw several glass bottles at him during a violent fight at the Australian residence where the couple lived while he finished filming. Pirates of the Caribbean.

