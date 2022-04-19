All the challenges of week 6 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With the release of the Fortnite 20.20 update, community data-miners have already managed to unearth a number of features, cosmetics, and items that are coming to the island in the coming weeks. In addition to that, now we also know what the Fortnite week 6 challenges will be in Chapter 3 Season 2, giving you a sneak peek before they release in a couple of weeks.

Fortnite week 6 missions will go live on Thursday, April 28 at 9am ET. Thanks to Fortnite leaker and dataminer iFireMonkey on Twitter for sharing them ahead of their official release.

As these have been mined, there is a chance that Epic Games may change them before they are released in-game. As soon as they are published, we will update this post with any changes made.

All Fortnite Week 6 Missions in Chapter 3 Season 2

Deal 100 or more damage to an opponent with one bullet (1) – 20,000 XP

Cloak 5 times in 5 seconds (1) – 20,000 XP

Hit an opponent’s tank with a pistol, while crouched (200) – 20,000 XP

Get airtime in a tank (3) – 20,000 XP

Throw Cabbage 100 or more meters in one throw (1) – 20,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents while falling (150) – 20,000 XP

With a Striker burst rifle, hit an opponent 4 times in a row without removing the scope (1) – 20,000 XP

Deal Damage to Opponents from 30 or More Meters with an Assault Rifle (150) – 20,000 XP

Destroy structures with fire (100) – 20,000 XP

There is only one of the week 6 challenges that we anticipate will be a bit tricky and that is ‘Mantle 5 times in 5 seconds’. While dismantling isn’t difficult, doing it five times in five seconds seems pretty taxing, and there are likely only a couple of places on the map where players can do it.

The only other challenge that can take a while is ‘Destroy structures with fire’, though not because it’s particularly difficult to do. Instead, it will only take a while to destroy 100 structures with fire.

Your best bet for this is to find where players have had an intense build battle in normal Battle Royale mode and drop a Firefly Jar at the bottom to power everything up. Every ramp or wall that has been placed will be classed as a structure, so this should help you rack up a number of fire-destroyed structures quickly.

What do you think of the Fortnite week 6 challenges? Let us know in the comments below.

