5 shows like ‘Russian Doll’ to binge on Netflix

After years of waiting, Russian Doll fans are finally getting a second season. The show turned heads with its mysterious plot and quirky characters, and with a cast headed by Natasha Lyonne, it’s easy to get sucked into your nightmare of a repetitive life you can’t get out of. A black comedy series that meets afterlife and dystopia, Russian Doll has a little bit of everything.

However, that means there is nothing quite like Russian Doll either. And now that we have season 2, which is too easy to binge, we need something else to fill the Russian doll-sized hole in our Netflix accounts. So what are some similar Netflix shows? We made a list of shows to make finishing Russian Doll Season 2 a little easier.

This may seem like an obvious choice, but it’s time to finally dig into all five seasons of Black Mirror. It’s a dystopian series where each episode has a different plot, and Russian Doll’s plot is essentially a Black Mirror episode, though it goes way beyond any single episode. Despite this, for a little touch of dystopia, unique characters, and even utopia, check out Netflix’s Black Mirror.

This Paul Rudd-directed comedy is as lovable as Paul Rudd himself. In the series, Paul’s character realizes that he has a clone, so Living With Yourself has both the comedy and the weird dystopian mystery of Russian Doll.

Maniac stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill and is loosely based on a 2015 Norwegian series of the same name. The 2018 dark comedy limited series is about two strangers who connect during a risky and psychologically intense pharmaceutical trial that goes to some mysterious depths.

This two-season British series is so charmingly dark that it’s scary. (To be fair, it’s scary sometimes.) The End of the F***ing World follows 17-year-old James who believes he is a psychopath who wants to kill, but also protect, his classmate Alyssa. Instead, they embark on a series of adventures that lead to romance, fear, and a murderous chase. And he still has laugh-out-loud moments.

A little-known Netflix series that was sadly canceled after two seasons, The OA is a 2016 series about Prairie Johnson, a woman who has been missing for seven years. She returns, claiming that she is the OA (“original angel”) and refuses to tell anyone where she has been. Season two sees her traversing another dimension, just as we have questions about where Nadia is going or why she keeps repeating the same day on Russian Doll.

