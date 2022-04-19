2 Camila Cabello cars that will surprise you

Camila Cabello always surprises us with her albums and catchy songs, but she also does it with her cars. Do you want to know which are the 3 most surprising models that the singer owns? At Tork we tell you everything!

Camila Cabello does know how to rise from sadness like a queen. After her painful separation from Shawn Mendes, the artist with Cuban roots is in one of the best moments of her professional life.

On April 8, he released his latest studio work called “Familia” for sale on all digital platforms. With an amazing mix that combines Latin rhythms and the best lyrics in English, it is undoubtedly one of her best solo works.

“Bam Bam”, with the special collaboration of Ed Sheeran and “La Buena vida”, are two of the songs on this new album that surprise us the most. Now, would you like to meet two of Camila’s cars that will surely surprise you?

1) Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in their Mercedes Benz GLC 300

On the one hand, its magnificent Mercedes Benz GLC 300, which costs about USD 110,000 and has a power of 258 CV. This model has accompanied Camila both in her love relationship with Shawn Mendes, and in her current stage as a single woman. That is the fidelity of a car to her owner!

2)Audi Q5

Camila Cabello in her Audi Q5

On the other hand, Camila has a beautiful Audi Q5, model year 2019, in her garage. This car has an engine that goes from 0 to 100 km per hour, in just 6.3 seconds. Incredible! Your Audi Q5 starts at USD 43,300.