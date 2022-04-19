15 Celebrities who speak more than one language (or up to 5)

Hollywood has accustomed us to fascinating characters, who win us over with their enormous charisma and surprising talents, we are especially surprised to learn that one of our favorite characters turns out to speak a language other than English fluently, because the challenge of the actors who give life is to make the audience convincingly believe that said character is in fact speaking Russian, Spanish or Japanese, as we saw with umma thurman in Kill Bill from Quentin Tarantino. Of course, there are some talents that actually surprise us when they arrive at interviews in territory outside their homeland and leave their mouths open communicating without the need for translators or subtitles, so when you see any of them in another country, remember that they are celebrities who speak more than one language:



The talented actor who has brought us such classics as American History X and Fight Club worked for a time in Japan after graduating from Yale, and in addition to speaking Japanese, Norton is also fluent in French and Spanish.

The British-born actress has always stood out for her brilliant intelligence and it is well known that she speaks fluent French on her grandmother’s side.

The actor and director lived for a year during his adolescence in Mexico with his brother Cassey and although he is not totally fluent, Batfleck gets by quite well in his Spanish.

Sandra B’s mother, Helga Meyer, was a German-born opera singer, so the Miss Congeniality star grew up speaking fluent German.

The actor most placed for bringing Loki to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is quite a polyglot, mastering 3 languages ​​in addition to his native English, being fluent in French, Spanish and Greek.

Born in the Ukraine and raised in communist Russia, Mila Kunis came to the United States at the age of 7, a quite complicated adaptation period for her, since her mother tongue is Russian and she had to learn English at such an early age from scratch.

Jupiter Ascending

After his relationship with the actress and singer of French origin, Vanessa Paradis, Depp managed to learn a lot of French, although he does not speak it 100%, the truth is that listening to Johnny Depp speak the language of love can melt us.

The singer and songwriter of Colombian origin has a spectacular command of English, in addition to an extensive Spanish, her primary language, Shakira speaks perfect Portuguese, as well as a fairly decent Italian.

Our dear Leo is not only a talented actor, he also stands out for his perfect German that he learned thanks to his German/Italian family.

The protagonist of “The Silence of the Innocents” is a highly cultured and intelligent woman, who stands out for mastering 4 languages, in addition to English: French, Spanish, Italian and German.

Aragorn, son of Arathorn and heir to Gondor is not the only one who speaks more languages ​​than his native language, as Vigo Mortenssen, who gives him life in “The Lord of the Rings”, is fluent in 5 languages: English, Spanish, Danish , French and Italian.

Charlize Theron’s native language is Afrikaans, learning English when she moved to the United States from her native Benoni in South Africa.

His full name is Oscar Isaac Hernández, his mother is of Guatemalan origin and his father is Cuban, his maternal grandmother is of French origin, and Isaac has an Israeli background, was born in Guatemala and grew up in Miami, plus he speaks perfect English and Spanish.

Born in Miami, Anya Taylor-Joy lived in Argentina for a long time before moving to London with her family, however, the “Queen’s Gambit” actress assures that she identifies as Latina and speaks perfect Spanish with an Argentine accent that melts everyone. any.

The Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor is of Chilean origin, raised in Miami, where he grew up in a Latino home where Spanish was spoken almost entirely.

The Harvard-graduated actress was born in Jerusalem, her father is of Israeli origin and her mother is American. Natalie Portman has always stood out for her brilliant intellect and as a small taste of her genius we tell you that she speaks fluent Hebrew, English, French, Japanese, German and Spanish.

