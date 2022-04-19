10 literary recommendations of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo or Harry Styles to give on Book Day | Present

On April 23, International Book Day is celebrated throughout Spain.. A day that commemorates the death of three great writers: Miguel de Cervantes, William Shakespeare and Garcilaso de la Vega; but also a day of celebration in autonomous communities such as Catalonia or Aragon, where the festivity is very present.

This day, the streets of Barcelona and Catalonia in general are flooded with rose stalls and bookshops take to the streets to commemorate the day of Sant Jordi (Saint George in the case of Aragon), in a tradition where a rose or a book is given to the loved one. Traditionally, the rose was the gift intended for women, who in response gave a book to their partners. However, like society, traditions evolve and today it is common to find couples who give each other novels and flowers regardless of their gender: there are times a boy just wants roses, there are times a girl just wants books.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles either Dua Lipa are singers who in different interviews, social networks, photographs or communications in general have talked about the books that have obsessed them over the years. It is for this reason that we have compiled a list of 10 literary recommendations of these international stars so that you can be inspired if you decide to take advantage of this day to give a book to an important person in your life.

1- The wild girl

The novel written by Delia Owens known in English under the title of Where the Crawdads Sing will hit the billboards this summer in the form of a film adaptation with a production by Reese witherspoon. On March 22, in addition, Taylor Swift gave the surprise that it would be part of her soundtrack with the original song Carolina, which he has produced alongside Aaron Dessner. A book that “captivated her” when she read it years ago and that, as soon as he knew that it would be adapted to the big screen, he wanted to be part of it.

the wild girl is a thriller in which readers go through two different timelines that end up coming together: that of the life of a girl named Kya, who grows up isolated in North Carolina between 1952 and 1969, and that of the investigation of the murder of Chase Andrews, of which the protagonist is accused during her youth.

2- My Policeman

At the beginning of the year 2020, before Harry Styles was confirmed as one of the protagonists of the film adaptation of MyPoliceman, An image of the singer photographing himself with a fan revealed that he was reading this novel written by Bethan Roberts: a novel set in the city of Brighton during the 1950s that follows the life of Toma closeted cop who marries Marion, a school teacher, while also beginning an affair with an older museum worker.

3- A bigger picture

In Studio95, the newsletter/podcast project with which Dua Lipa intends to bring her concerns and her world closer to her fans, recommended on March 3 the book A bigger picture, written by Vanessa Nakate. A book that they describe like this: “In this mix between the manifesto and the memoirs, the activist not only shares how climate change has affected her life and community, but also defends other environmentalists from across the African continent and ultimately seeks to decolonize the global climate movement that has long been criticized for its lack of diversity and representation.”

4- The ugly duckling

Katy Perry recommended this classic of children’s literature and spoke of it as one of her favorite books during The Magic of Storytelling campaign (The magic of storytelling), a project carried out by Disney and ABC in 2018 that sought to collect books that would later be transferred to disadvantaged children.

5- The Percy Jackson Saga

The saga of children’s books written by Rick Riordan, where current affairs are mixed with Greek mythology, captivated millions of teenagers around the world. Among all of them was Olivia Rodrigo, who in 2020 declared from her Twitter profile, in response to a fan of hers, that: “maybe one day i’ll post all the embarrassing percy jackson songs i wrote“Now that Disney Plus is in full development of a series that adapts the saga of novels, it would be a dream to have an international star among the names of its soundtrack.

6- Rebecca

This gothic novel written in 1938 by Daphne du Maurier was one of Taylor Swift’s inspirations when writing tolerate itthe fifth song from his album Evermore. In an interview for Apple Music in which she discussed the creation of this album, the artist explained about the novel: “When I was reading Rebecca I thought ‘wow, her husband just tolerates her’. She’s doing all these things and she’s trying so hard to impress him and he just puts up with her all the time… There was a part of me that related to that because at one point in my life I felt that way too, so I ended up writing this song, tolerate it, which talks about trying to love someone who is indecisive”.

7- Love is a dog from hell

𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐞 – 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐧 / 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔 pic.twitter.com/X7P2JZ4Lj9 — 💐 (@anotherbouquet) March 21, 2019

This work that collects the poetry of Charles Bukowski was mentioned by Harry Styles in a 2016 interview for Another Man magazine as one of his favorite readings. The selection of poems collects some of the author’s personal experiences and various reflections on places, objects and relationships. The singer, who is preparing the release of his third album, said the following about this title: “I just love the way Charles Bukowski uses language: it’s real and raw and dirty, and yet there’s something very romantic about it.“.

8- The Vanishing Half

Again in her Service95 newsletter, Dua Lipa recommended the novel to her fans The Vanishing Half written by Brit Bennett, a novel that we had previously been able to see on her Instagram Stories and in a photograph where her sister Rina Lipa appears reading it. It is about a historical fiction that touches on themes such as colorism and racism through the story of two light-skinned black twin sisters. whose lives will be completely different once they separate at the age of 16: their context, their community and their identity vary between those who can pass as white away from the community where they were born versus those who put down roots in the southern town where they grew up.

9- The Marvels

Again for The Magic of Storytelling campaign developed by Disney to bring children’s books closer to the most disadvantaged children, a barely known Olivia Rodrigo recommended in 2017 the children’s novel the marvels, written by Brian Selznik. In it, we follow the story of Billy Marvel, a boy who survives the sinking of a ship and arrives in the city of London to find work as an actor in a theater.

10- For Today & Tomorrow: Daily Encouragement

This book written by Daisaku Ikeda was shared on her social networks by Katy Perry in May 2017. It is a book full of daily inspirational phrases that is centered on Buddhism and the practice of the faith.. The excerpt chosen by the singer from Teenage Dream It talks about not letting yourself be paralyzed by fear and standing firm in your own convictions.

You still have a few days to prepare a surprise for Book Day, or make yourself a gift. In any case, we hope that some of these recommendations have been able to inspire you.