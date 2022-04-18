Zero War would give us these rewards when buying his comics

Get skins for the famous battle royale with the numbers of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War

A few months ago we announced that marvel comics collaborated again with Epic Games for another adventure set in the world of one of the most popular battle royale style video games. With a new limited series of comics titled Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, which will follow up on the previous collaboration of Marvel and Epic Games seen in nexuswar, which added video game-themed backup stories to numerous game titles. Marvel Comics.

In addition, Marvel has also revealed that each issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1-5 will come with a redeemable code that unlocks a cosmetic reward to use on Fortnite. It has not yet been revealed what rewards we will receive with each issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War but ShinnaBR, an expert account in leaks about the video game, has commented on what we will receive with each of the five numbers.

With the first number we will receive a skin. Then we will receive a camouflage, a pickaxe, a graffiti and a loading screen with the numbers from 2 to 5 respectively. And if we redeem all the codes of each number of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War we will receive an additional skin.

Free cosmetics for each Fortnite/Marvel comic issue: – Outfit (Comic 1)

– Wrap (Comic 2)

– Pickaxe (Comic 3)

–Spray (Comic 4)

– Loading Screen (Comic 5) You’ll receive an additional OUTFIT if you redeem all of the codes! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 15, 2022

They have not yet been shown which will be the skin of Marvel that they will give us with the comics but in the different variant covers we see different characters from marvel comics that have not appeared in the video game so they can be the reward of one of these codes.

Although the account HYPEXexpert in giving news about Fortnitehas also shared the different covers that it will have Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War and what has most attracted the attention of one of them is the appearance of Miguel O’Harabetter known as Spiderman 2099. We will have to wait to see what will finally be the Marvel skin that will arrive with this collaboration with Fortnite.

In Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War We will follow the inhabitants of the Island who are trapped in what seems to be an endless war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tables: a crystallized fragment of the Zero point that was thrown into marvel universe. spider-man Y Wolverine they join shuri already several of the fan favorites of Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find her in time and avert catastrophe? And will the heroes of the realities of marvel and fortnite keep at bay Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?

The five numbers of Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War are in charge of Christos Gage, donald mustard (Creative Director of Epic Games) and the artist Sergio Davila.