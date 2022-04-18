WWE: Triple H explains how much Roman Reigns changed in these years

When I gave an interview for The Athletic, Triple H highlighted the evolution of Roman Reigns over these last few years and how much work his transformation from babyface to heel took. He also told an anecdote with a well-known television program in the United States.

“Three years ago, ‘The Tonight Show‘ called to WWE and wanted a guest. Out of all of them, she asked Triple H, The Undertaker or John Cena. There was a year where none of the three of us could and I asked them to choose Roman or Braun Strowman. they were not interested. Now Roman is on that show on his account, “revealed Triple H, evidencing the change for the better that Reigns’ character had and how he is hitting the public outside of wrestling.

For this reason, Hunter also highlighted the great work that is being done in the company to build new long-term stars that last over time: “It takes time. You are building stars. It’s not like fashion stars, where you’re in fashion today and six months later, no one remembers you.. You’re trying to build generational stars that last. It’s a slow and steady progression, and they’re getting it.”

So important is Roman Reigns for the company, that they want him to keep the two most relevant championships in the company for a long period of time, this being longer than 2022. It is still unknown who his opponent will be in WrestleMania Backlashafter his resounding victory in WrestleMania 38: Sunday.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.