WWE Raw April 18, 2022: billboard and schedules

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,508 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, April 18, 2022 live from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY. Our editor Miguel Uceda will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Next, we leave you with the preview.



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw April 18, 2022



WWE United States Championship

Finn Bálor (c) vs. theory



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Naomi and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Dana Brooke, Reggie, Tamina and Akira Tozawa star in a double wedding.



WWE Raw schedules April 18, 2022

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of April 19): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of April 19): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

