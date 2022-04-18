WWE denies alleged name changes to NXT fighters

In the last hours, WWE was noted for its new registered licenses that ensure name changes in several superstars from NXT. Some names of female competitors they came to light in relation to the modifications that the company would make in its next transmissions.

However, despite the fact that several news portals have said otherwise, there are two specific superstars who will retain their current identities. Fightful Select clarified that the fighters dakota kai and Indi Hartwell they are not intended for a short-term name change. On the one hand, Dakota’s name has already been registered by WWE previously and there is no intention to modify this license. On the other hand, the authorities have not yet shown the need to change the name that Indi used before joining the company.

On previous occasions it was mentioned that WWE does not want to associate their talent with real names or those that have been used outside of their programming. A recent example is WALTER, whose switch to GUNTHER was repudiated by several company supporters. In recent weeks there have also been changes such as Cruz del Toro (ex Raul Mendoza) or Roxanne Perez (ex Rok-C).

