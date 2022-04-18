wow! This was the luxurious celebration of Easter of the Kardashian

We know perfectly well that at Kardashian family likes to party big and that any pretext is synonymous with a great celebration that will become viral on social networks for all the luxuries that they love to enjoy.

Easter it was no exception to make an incredible day with the family and through Instagram the popular sisters kardashian jenner They told their millions of followers how they celebrated this day.

Clearly the main objective was to pamper the little ones and now that COVID-19 infections have decreased, they took the opportunity to get together after two years of not celebrating this date as a family.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian They shared some details of the luxurious party they prepared for the youngest members of the family.

In the videos it could be seen that they had giant chocolate Easter eggs made with the names of each member of the family.

In these publications it was possible to see how North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, children of Kim Kardashian, played and had fun with their cousins ​​True, daughter of Khloé, and little Stormi, daughter of Kylie.

In the clips they shared, they showed the huge decorated table, as well as huge candy dispensers with the name of each child.

They also shared funny moments where the smallest of the household appeared playing, at the same time that they grabbed their candy baskets and ran throughout the house to find the chocolate rabbits and the Easter eggs.

Another activity that they could enjoy was when they painted the Easter eggs.

From what could be seen on social networks, it was a great celebration where all family members had a lot of fun and even shared in a video that Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s partner, attended the celebration with the little newborn who still has not been officially presented to society; for that reason in that image only their little feet can be seen.

The Kardashians come with everything with their new series

Last year the Kardashians ended their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, after having been on the air for several years, however, now they premiered a new program called The Kardashians.

In this new reality show, the popular influencers will tell more about their personal lives.

In the advances it was already announced that Kim will address the issue of divorce with Kanye West; Kourtney will open the doors to her fans to closely follow her relationship with Travis Barker; Khloe will talk about all the issues with Tristan Thompson and the Jenner sisters will have more involvement this season.

The followers of these celebrities cried out for them to continue telling their lives and that is why they decided to continue with the program but with a new name and format.