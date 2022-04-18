With these exercises you can strengthen your pelvic floor muscles and have more intense orgasms | Health | Magazine

Women take care of exercising the muscles of the abdomen, legs, arms and buttocks, to maintain tone. However, few remember the pelvic floor muscles, that area that is so important for controlling sphincters and compressing the vagina at will.

The pelvic floor muscles make up the lower part of the pelvis and support the pelvic organs. They are the muscles used to stop the stream of urine or defecate. They can also contract during an orgasm.

If you are not sure which are your pelvic floor muscles, perform the following exercise: Imagine that you are urinating and try to stop the stream of urine, explains the Sanitas page.

As you contract, make sure your buttocks, abdomen, and inner thigh are relaxed. Photo: Pexels.

Experts say you shouldn’t do this exercise when you’re actually urinating, as it can weaken your muscles and prevent your bladder from emptying completely, increasing your risk of a UTI.

As you contract, make sure your buttocks, abdomen, and inner thigh are relaxed. If you do it correctly, the body should not lift or move at all.

Another test is done by inserting a finger into the vagina. As you contract your pelvic floor muscles you should feel your vagina tighten and your pelvic floor move up.

To find out if you are contracting the muscles in your abdomen, legs, or buttocks, place one hand on your stomach and the other under your buttocks or on your leg. Squeeze and if you feel your abdomen, legs, or buttocks move, you’re using the wrong muscles.

It is traditional for experts to recommend Kegel exercises, since women can do them at home or even while working. Photo: Pexels.

Why do the pelvic floor muscles weaken?

Pregnancy, childbirth, menopause or other surgeries on the abdomen and vagina can loosen the pelvic floor muscles, details the Sloan Kettering Institute. This weakness can produce:

urinary incontinence

Fecal incontinence.

sexual problems

genital prolapse.

Exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor

Various techniques and treatments are used to strengthen the muscles in this area: hypopressive abdominal gymnastics, electrostimulation and massage therapy are some of them.

However, it is traditional for experts to recommend Kegel exercises, since women can do them at home or even while working.

These types of exercises consist of contracting the pelvic floor muscles, in several ways:

Get into a comfortable position, lying in bed or sitting in a chair.

Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to rise as you fill with air. Keep your pelvic floor muscles relaxed as you inhale.

Breathe out slowly and gently through your mouth while gently contracting your pelvic floor muscles.

Contract your muscles for 3 to 6 seconds (until tired) as you exhale. This is known as shrinkage.

Inhale again and release the contraction. This relaxes the muscles.

Relax your muscles completely for 6 to 10 seconds. It is very important that you relax completely between each contraction and do not hold your breath.

Always spend the same amount of time or more relaxing your muscles as you do contracting them.

Repeat this exercise 10 times per session.

Contracting the pelvic floor muscles helps to enjoy a better sexuality. Photo: Pexels.

Other Kegel Exercises You Can Do

The slow: Contract your pelvic floor muscles for five seconds while breathing gently, and then relax them for another five seconds. Repeat 10 times. The fast: Contract and relax your muscles as fast as you can for 2-3 minutes. Start with 10 reps and gradually work your way up to 50 reps daily. The elevator: It is about slowly contracting the muscles, imagining that it is an elevator that goes up slowly and stops for a few seconds on each floor. The wave: It is done by first contracting the muscles around the urethra and then those in the anal area, relaxing them from the back to the front.

