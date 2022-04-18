Will Tom Cruise be Iron Man Superior in Doctor Strange 2? I Cinema PREMIERE

We are just over two weeks away from the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Beyond the rumors about cameos, possible villains, and even complaints about the length of the film, there is a question that fans have expressed in recent months: Will Tom Cruise be in Doc Strange 2? Will he really play Iron Man?

When it was announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would bet on the idea of ​​the multiverse, thousands of fans were happy for all the possibilities that this represented. After the positive results of Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Homeit is clear that, when you know how to use the theme, the results are very successful.

Tom Cruise’s appearance in Doc Strange 2 It’s been a pretty controversial rumor for months now. No one has officially confirmed it, but many take it for granted. Even a few weeks ago a photograph of someone who looks like the actor was leaked during the filming of the tape. This further fueled everyone’s theories.

How could Tom Cruise appear in Doc Strange 2?

If we already know something by him trailer, is that the presence of the Illuminati is almost confirmed. In the comics, this secret group of superheroes is tasked with deciding the most dangerous issues on Earth. It is made up of Namor, king of Atlantis (whom we will see in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will be played by Tenoch Huerta), Reed Richards, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange, Charles Xavier… and Iron Man. But the latter died in Avengers: Endgameat least the version that we all knew… Will Tom Cruise play the variant known as Superior Iron Man?

Although it sounds like a fairly ambitious idea, the truth is that it is a controversial decision. We all know the impact that the character had and the great performance that Robert Downey Jr. gave throughout several films. If Tom Cruise’s Iron Man turns out to be a disappointment, doesn’t matter much, or even ends up being one of the film’s villains, the audience will only be reminded of how well Downey Jr. took on the character.

On the other hand, if Cruise manages to be remembered even with a very small participation, it would also put Marvel in a bind. So far there are no plans to do anything with Iron Man as a character. It is said that the actor has already signed to join the MCU in several more movies, but like everything so far, it’s just a rumor.

Would you like to see a variant of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters in Mexico on May 5, but some lucky ones will be able to see it in preview from one night before.