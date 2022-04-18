Will Smith and Jada Pinkett: Their Relationship Over the Past 28 Years

Will Smith appeared to punch Chris Rock at the 94th annual Oscars before yelling at the comedian to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

This quickly became the most talked about moment of the night and the couple initially seemed to laugh at the tense moment.

The altercation came after Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane,’ can’t wait to see you,” referring to Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head.

The comment caused Smith to walk onstage and punch the comedian, a reaction that has not been confirmed as an act or not.

Will and Jada have had very public ups and downs in their 28-year relationship, so where do they stand now?

1994: Will and Jada meet on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will and Jada met after she auditioned for the role of Will’s girlfriend in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While she didn’t get the part, the couple hit it off, despite the fact that Will was married to Sheree Zampino at the time, with whom he has his son Trey.

“I realized that I was not with the person I was supposed to be with,” he told Red Table Talk from Jada in 2018. “I was sitting on a toilet and crying and laughing uncontrollably, I knew [que Jada] She was the woman he was supposed to be with.”

(Getty)

1995: The couple officially begins dating

It wasn’t until 1995 that Will and Jada started dating in earnest after Will finalized his divorce from Zampino.

1997: Will and Jada get engaged and married

Will proposed to Jada in November 1997 and they were married just a month later in Baltimore.

Jada was initially unconvinced by the idea of ​​marriage. She commented to People in 2019: “I never wanted to get married. But my mother told me: ‘You have to get married’, she is very old-fashioned, and Will wanted a family. So I said, ‘Okay, maybe that’s something I should do.’

1998: His first child is born

Jada and Will’s first child, Jayden, was born in July 1998.

2000: Their second child is born

Jada and Will welcomed their daughter Willow in 2000. Willow is now a singer.

Will and Jada with their son Jayden in 2003 (Getty)

2013: Jada denies rumors of open marriage (or something like that)

After a quiet decade and a half during which they made and raised their children, Jada took to Facebook to address rumors that she and Will were in an open relationship.

She wrote: “This is how I will change my statement… Will and I can do WHATEVER WE WANT, because we TRUST each other to do it. This does NOT mean we are in an open relationship… this means we are in an ADULT relationship.”

2015: Will addresses divorce rumors

Will addresses the continuing separation rumors by clarifying that the couple would not be divorcing.

“Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to nonsense. But so many people have given me their ‘deepest condolences’ that I thought: ‘What the hell… I can be dumb too!’ he wrote on Facebook at the time. “So, for the sake of redundant, repetitive, over and over…Jada and I…WE WILL NOT GET DIVORCE!”

2018: Will revealed that he and Jada don’t refer to themselves as married

In an episode of podcast TIDAL’s “Rap Radar,” Will commented that he and Jada “refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you’re literally with someone for the rest of your life. There is no deciding factor. There is nothing she can do, ever. Nothing that could break our relationship. She has my support to the death and she feels great getting into that space.”

2020: August Alsina claims he had an affair with Jada

August Alsina and Jada met in 2015, but it wasn’t until 2020 that he claimed that he and Jada had dated while she was married and that her marriage to Will was open during that time.

Alsina stated that Will gave him and Jada his “blessing,” adding, “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation of their marriage to a lifelong partnership that they have talked about multiple times. and that does not involve romanticism”.

Alsina added that “I gave myself completely to that relationship for several years of my life and I really loved her deeply and I loved her very much.”

The same day Alsina’s claims surfaced, Jada’s representatives said they were “not true at all.”

Less than two weeks later, Jada and Will appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk of Jada where she confirmed that she had a relationship with Alsina and assured that she and Will were separated at that time.

“We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” Jada said at the time.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August… Yeah, it was a whole relationship.”

Jada also claimed that Will did not give her permission as the only person who could give her permission was herself.

2021: Jada opens up about her and Will’s sex life, Will’s memoir published

In another episode of Red Table Talk in October 2021, Jada expressed that “it takes work” to keep the passion in the bedroom.

“It’s hard… What Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. we start in this [relación] at a very young age, 22 years old… I think you expect your partner to know, especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind. That’s a big deal,’” she commented at the time.

The following month, Will’s memoir is published detailing various problems the couple have had over the years. He wrote that they “suffered the brutal death of our romantic fantasies, the burning out of the idealistic illusion of the perfect marriage and the perfect family. Neither of us wanted a divorce; we knew we loved each other, and some aspects of our union were magical. But the structure of life that we had established strangled both of us.”

2022: No declaration of infidelity and incident of the Oscars

During an interview in CBS Sunday Morning Earlier this month, Will stated that he and Jada had never accused each other of cheating.

He added: “Never. There has never been infidelity in our marriage… And we have never been surprised by anything ever… I have decided that talking about my life can be of benefit to people. I think the talk is the first stage of having a real conversation and really exploring whether some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

On the night of the Oscars on March 27, Will seemed irritated by comments Rock made about his wife at the ceremony. During his tearful Best Actor acceptance speech, Will asserted that he was a “fierce defender of his family.”