Will Smith and Chris Rock: The slap: this is how a meme is born | Opinion

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Oscars seemed planned for Twitter. In fact, on Monday morning there were already tweeters fearing everything that was going to happen in the following hours. And they were right. The scene fitted in so well with this social network that thousands of tweeters had gone to work as soon as they saw it, to the point that the writer Manu de Lorenzo warned that we were going too fast: “First, the memes. Then, the opinion of the whole world. And finally, those who are outraged because people give their opinion. And at mid-morning, the following controversy! Let’s not mix stages, please.”

Journalist Ryan Broderick used the expression “viral pre-exhaustion” in his newsletter to define this feeling that, as soon as we saw the slap, we already knew all the stages the conversation was going to go through, from meme to public debate. And that was what happened, because everyone knew what his role was: there were jokes, reflections on the limits of humor, on the limits of violence, on the limits of machismo and on the limits of reflections. There were also mixed elements of race, gender and, of course, class (should we worry about one millionaire slapping another?). On top of that, Smith’s subsequent apologies only added more horrible things to talk about, like this idea that love makes us punch people. Also hoaxes were shared and even appeared deniers (“The slap is a setup!”). And it wasn’t even coffee time yet.

In addition, there was no good option in the debate, which further complicated the matter. And it is that on Twitter it is very easy to give an opinion, but very difficult to clarify. That is to say, one could end up on the side of those who defended the slap or on the side of those who defended the insult. And it didn’t matter how hard he tried to remove the label: the details of the 47-tweet thread were drowned out between “ah, so it’s okay for you to hit someone for a joke” or “ah, then it’s okay for you to laugh at them.” health problems of others”, as the case may be.

But, of course, there was no way to resist, even knowing all this. Ethical debates aside (is it okay to hit Chris Rock?), the slap had suddenly become a meme, the source of all manner of jokes and set-ups, now and for years to come. It was so perfect that it seemed to be the recreation of another classic meme, that of Batman shaking Robin, as pointed out in many tweets.

By the way, in Spain other Iberian slaps were remembered that, if they had occurred in the era of social networks, would have caused a similar commotion. Like when Jesús Gil punched the manager of Compostela, José González Fidalgo. Or when Camilo José Cela, Nobel Prize for Literature (the Oscar for books), hit him with a blow to the journalist of the heart Jesús Mariñas. The conversation was so fast-paced and rushed that the most obvious example, the “I hit you, milk” from José María Ruiz Mateos to Miguel Boyer.

And I insist: all this was very fast. A few hours after the slap, the subject had already taken several turns. And it’s normal: it’s been many years and Twitter has become a perfectly oiled machine that resolves issues more and more efficiently. Soon we’ll be able to tweet it all before it happens. When you see it coming, of course, the slap thing wasn’t even expected by Chris Rock when he saw Smith walking towards him with a face like “today they give me the Oscar and tomorrow, the Princess of Asturias of Concord.”