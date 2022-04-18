Why was Jon Moxley never the great WWE Superstar?

‎As they write in The Sporter; on Wednesday and Friday nights, when the version of X for Wild Thing sounds over the speakers in the AEW arena and Jim Ross mentions the Major Leagues and how it’s time for Jon Moxley to thrill a crowd like only the most violent Moxley knows how to do. While Chris Jericho was heralded as AEW’s first flagship star, Mox’s surprise arrival immediately made him one of AEW’s top stars.‎

► The end was the beginning

The guy just has that aloof and no-nonsense attitude which immediately makes it one one of the coolest in the world. The fact that it is also one of the best fighters in the world it certainly helps. A few years before, WWE had all the machinery prepared to capitalize on everything Dean Ambrose he was capable of doing, but instead of just getting on with it, they turned their attention and all their plans to Superstars like Roman Reings and Seth Rollins.

‎The night after The Shield successfully defeated all three members of Evolution in a no-holds-barred elimination match on payment, Seth Rollins ruined the celebration by turning on his brothers. But between Roman Reigns getting hurt and subsequently more interested in winning the WWE title than getting revenge, Dean Ambrose was the one who cared the most about making Seth Rollins’ life a real hell. He also helped up the ante on “lunatic Ambrose” when the fans cheered him in his thirst for revenge against Rollins. With a anti-everything attitude in the purest “Stone Cold” Steve Austin style, a style hardcore wild-eyed as Terry Funk and unstable mind as Brian Pillman, those elements helped make Dean Ambrose a star in the singles division who saw rapid rise and general acceptance. Just like Triple H fell down the Curtain Call and Austin benefited, Ambrose benefited from Roman’s injury and sought the championship. But WWE pulled the trigger in favor of Rollins who rose to the top of the rough cast while keeping Roman Reigns as the great Superstar of the group that had just separated. A hard setback for Dean Ambrose.

► The “other” member of The Shield

‎Approximately a year and a half after Seth Rollins achieved the Money in the Bank briefcase and having returned from the injury that threatened his career, Seth Rollins took aim at Roman, who was now the champion. Rollins would successfully challenge him for the title at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view in 2016. Minutes later, Dean Ambrose, who won the briefcase earlier in the night, redeemed it and left the event as the new WWE Champion before a handful of cheers from the WWE Universe, which had rejected Roman Reigns in favor of the smaller in stature but wild and crazy Dean Ambrosewhom the crowds clearly wanted to be welcomed as another of the chosen ones, on the level of John Cena, Rollins and, of course, Reigns.‎

‎Ambrose even won the only triple threat match on the main roster between the members of The Shield in battle ground and took the WWE title to Smackdown with him for the draft. But that just meant the focus of attention was still on Raw, where the “big” Superstars like Rollins, Reigns, Kevin Owens or Finn Balor were and not in Ambrose, whose first title defense was against Dolph Ziggler. Perception is sometimes reality and it was clear that no one in the WWE brass seemed to care that Ambrose was the one receiving the thunderous ovations similar to those of the Attitude Era.

► Following his path