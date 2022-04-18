Why was Dua Lipa sued?

The attorney Alexiomar Rodríguez shares his analysis with Microjuris on this topic.

By Lawyer Alexiomar Rodriguez

The number of copyright infringement claims has increased dramatically in recent years. This time the singer in trouble is Dua Lipa and his worldwide hit “Levitating.”

On March 1, 2022, the members of the reggae music band Artikal Sound System sued Dua Lipa, her label, Warner Records, Inc., and the other co-writers of the song “Levitating” in Los Angeles Federal District Court for alleged copyright infringement of their song “Live Your Life.”

Just three days later, on March 4, the composers L. Russell Brown Y sany linzer filed their own claim with the New York Federal District Court for alleged copyright infringement of his songs “Don Diablo” (Miguel Bosé) and “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” (Cory Daye).

What is the standard for proving copyright infringement?

To establish copyright infringement, the plaintiff must prove two things: (1) that he or she has a valid copyright, and (2) that the defendant copied “constituent elements of the work that are original.”

The plaintiff has two alternatives when proving copyright infringement: direct or circumstantial evidence. First, the plaintiff needs to present evidence that directly evidences that the defendant actually copied her work. This is the classic example of when the neighbor pirates a movie, the cousin uploads the entire Spider-Man movie to YouTube, etc.

The second alternative is to prove that (1) the defendant had “access” to the work (ie listened to it), and (2) the works in question are substantially similar. To prove “substantial similarity” there are two test: extrinsic and intrinsic.

The intrinsic standard is met when there is a “similarity of expression” between the works from the point of view of a “reasonable ordinary observer”. On the other hand, the extrinsic standard is objective and requires comparing the “constituent elements” of the works in question to assess whether there is a substantial similarity in terms of the protected elements in the plaintiff’s work.

That is, if the similarity between the plaintiff’s song and the defendant’s is not based on “protected” elements, then – as a general rule – the extrinsic standard is not met and there is no “substantial similarity” between the works.

Copyright protection applies only to works that contain original expression. A work is considered original when someone creates it independently (without copying) and possesses at least a minimal degree of creativity.

In the case of music, copyright does not protect “common or hackneyed musical elements, or common elements that are firmly rooted in the tradition of the genre” because “these basic components belong to the public domain and cannot be appropriated exclusively by any author in general.” particular”.

In short, in addition to proving that the defendant copied himself (a difficult issue), the copy must be of original constituent elements of that work.

Recent Case Examples

An important and revealing example of how the Ninth Circuit applies the above analysis to cases like Dua Lipa’s is the recent case of Marcus Gray vs. Katy Perry.

Although the jury concluded that the ostinatos or repetitions of the songs “Dark Horse” and “Joyful Noise” were similar, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit concluded that “the ostinatos in question consisted entirely of common musical elements, and the similarities between them did not arise from an original combination of these elements.

Another recent example comes from the United Kingdom and is the case of Sami Chokri v. Ed Sheeran, where the plaintiff alleged that the song “Shape of You” violated the rights to his song “Oh Why.” In that case, the judge referred to the “one-bar phrase similarities” in the two songs as “only a starting point for a possible infringement.”

The Judge explained that “the use of the first four notes of the ascending minor pentatonic scale for the melody is so short, simple, ordinary and obvious in the context of the rest of the song that it is not credible that Ed Sheeran has looked elsewhere for inspiration. songs to invent it”. Therefore, Ed Sheeran prevailed.

What will happen to Dua Lipa?

In this case, Dua Lipa has two very similar claims.

First, Artikal Sound System’s lawsuit is limited to alleging that they released their song “Live your life” in 2017 – before “Levitating” – and since both songs are “substantially similar” it is unlikely that “Levitating” was created independently. from “Live your life”.

My opinion is that this case will have the same or similar ending as the Katy Perry case, since it was filed in the Ninth Circuit and the allegations are similar. Artikal Sound System did not claim direct infringement, so they will leave based on circumstantial evidence. In which case, claimants will have to prepare to meet the extrinsic and intrinsic “substantial similarity” standard. Here I think Dua Lipa will prevail.

Second, the L. Russell Brown and Sany Linzer lawsuit is similar to the first, except that it is much more specific. In particular, the lawsuit alleges that the main and characteristic melody of “Levitating” is a direct duplicate of the opening melody of “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and “Don Diablo”. So all three songs have the same melody. Additionally, the plaintiffs noted that professionals and fans noted a similarity between the three songs, and that Dua Lipa admitted on social media that she “purposefully sought influences from past eras for the Future Nostalgia album.”

The Second Circuit has a similar standard to the Ninth, so the analysis is similar. The main difference here is that the plaintiffs, L. Russell Brown and Sany Linzer, allege that ordinary observers – the fans – noticed the similarity. This opens the door for the plaintiffs to comply with the intrinsic standard, a strategy that Artikal Sound System did not include in its lawsuit.

In conclusion, the decision in both scenarios will depend on whether “what was allegedly copied” is or is not protected by copyright. If the courts decide that the melody in question is a basic musical principle, Dua Lupa will continue “Levitating”.

Did this news interest you? Consider a subscription to Microjuris.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related