Why is Meryl Streep in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’? – Movie News

Emily Blunt is in charge, on this occasion, of giving life to the most beloved magical nanny of all time. Premiere December 21!

This Christmas, magic returns to the big screen with the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns on December 21. One of the last appearances in the latest trailer -you can see it on these lines- has been that of Meryl Streep, who gives life to Topsythe magical babysitter’s cousin and this has been the reason why the consecrated actress has wanted to be part of the Disney classic.

When the film’s director Rob Marshall and producer John DeLuca showed the singer the project, Streep thought: “These two are crazy. have lost their minds”. But nevertheless, as revealed to ew, the actress could not refuse the proposal.



It was such a big and ambitious vision that I was like, “Oh, well, I absolutely want to be in it.”

The film is a sequel to the 1964 musical classic, this time starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), and according to Streep, will keep the essence of its predecessor. “So that idea of ​​his, to take what is the spirit of those books, that you can take a sad circumstance and completely transform it with imagination and goodwill and a little bit of magic… all of that is embedded in the sequel. It is no different from the spirit of the original.”



Not surprisingly, Marshall brought Streep back after working together on Into the Woods and his role as musical actress with Mamma Mia. Although more details of the character of Topsy are still unknown, Poppins will ask you to help fix a Banks family heirloom.. The rest of the cast of the film is completed by the faces of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Inside Amy Schumer), Colin Firth (The diaryof Bridget Jones) and Julie Walters (series Harry Potter), among others.

