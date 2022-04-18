Why does Amber Heard copy Johnny Depp’s looks at the trials?

The world has its sights set on him. trial facing Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, whom he sued for $50 million for defamation. And great curiosity has caused among the people that the actress he has copied his ex-partner’s clothes in the sessions that have been held.

“This looks like a movie”

One of the details that people who follow the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have put has been the way in which the actress has decided copy her ex-husband’s clothes during these sessions.

In social networks (via Publimetro), the followers of both film figures have made all kinds of comments. This when noticing that Amber Heard has decided appear in similar outfits the ones her ex used days before.

“Everything points to is being advised by a psychologist or is she a natural psychopath,” one wrote. “Amber Heard told Johnny he had no stylebut you have been copying your attire at courtsaid another.

“This looks like a movie, it scared me”, expressed another user. “All the time is looking for eye contact with Johnny, at no time does he turn to see her, avoid that intimacy that she tries to impose”, are some of the expressions that can be seen through the social network Twitter.

And without a doubt, everything becomes a contradictory situation due to the information given by the actor’s sister, Christi Dembrowski. Who said Amber Heard once called “old fat and without style” to Johnny Depp.

What are the looks that Amber Heard copied from Johnny Depp in the defamation trial?

On the first day of the trial, Johnny Depp went to court with a gray jacket and a bee pin hanging on it. While Amber Heard wore a jacket of the same color during the second hearing and with a black shirt Just like her former partner did on the first day and when they were in another trial a couple of years ago.

For the second day, Johnny Depp wore a blue jacket, in addition to the same bee pin. While the next day, Amber Heard arrived with a matching color outfit and a bee pin.

On the other hand, the actress has also appeared with ties, suits in dark colors and accessories that the also producer has used in the past.

In social networks, it has been said that the key to using this bee pin is right in its meaning, which refers to the healing, constant work, order and prosperity. As well as unconditional love and support or rebirth.

For this reason, it has been said that Amber Heard wanted mind play with johnny depp by wanting to copy her outfits.

The actress, who assured that her ex-husband sexually assaulted herHe said before the trial that she still loved him and that it has hurt her to have to reveal intimate details of your relationship.

“I’ve always had a love for Johnny and It causes me great pain to have to live the details of our past life together in front of the world.

