Who are the brothers of Will Smith and what do they do?

Mbeyond Jada Pinkett and his three children, Will Smith has great support away from the spotlight Hollywood: your brothers. Together they form a safe space in which the American actor takes refuge and to whom, without a doubt, he will have gone after what happened at the last gala of the Oscar awards. In total, the interpreter has four brotherstwo of them twins and who maintain a close relationship.

This is Pam, the older sister

Will, 53, has a sister five years older, Pam. The woman is engaged in sale and design of t-shirts, most of them related to a very important cause in the family, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Also, after the COVID-19 pandemic, Pam jumped into the face mask designwith the same trend as the shirts.

Ellen and Harry, the twins

Only two years younger than Will Smith are Ellen and Harry, with 51 years. On the one hand, Ellen is the CEO of Dining With Divas., a charity company that hosts dinners for people in need. Through her business, Ellen also contributes to improving the lives of women in crisis situations. She is known because in 2013 her husband was sentenced in a federal prison for drug-related matters.

On the other hand, Harry is a public figure due to his marriage to Amanda Lewis, former model and television presenter. In 2020, Harry’s wife announced that she was fighting a stage three breast cancer since 2018. Will Smith’s brother, faced with the complicated family situation, decided to focus his efforts on helping Amanda and raising his 11-year-old son Langston.

Ashley, the little one

Although it takes more than 20 years difference with her siblings, Ashley Marie Pettway Smith (30) maintains a great relationship with her half-siblings and is also aspiring actress and singer.