While the debate rages, outside San Lázaro beers circulate among supporters of AMLO

A 5-year-old boy risks his life to save his dog from drowning in the pool

A security camera records the exact moment in which a five-year-old boy jumps into the pool without thinking to save his two-month-old puppy who had accidentally fallen into the water. The scene occurred in a house in Argentina. The minor was walking quietly through the garden looking for his pet, when he realized that it remained motionless in the middle of the pool. Apparently, he had been there for fifteen minutes and was in such bad shape that he didn’t even react to his calls for attention. The little boy, who had learned to swim very recently, jumped into the water without thinking about it in order to rescue his faithful friend. Upon being pulled out of the water, they realized that the dog, a very young German Shepherd, was showing signs of hypothermia, so they immediately took him to the vet to save his life. The reason? Outside there was a temperature of only 5º. Upon arrival at the clinic, they were told that the chances of the animal coming out alive were very small. However, the quick intervention of the minor caused the almost miraculous recovery of the dog, who left there safe and sound. The images have spread like wildfire through the network causing a unanimous reaction among users, who praised the courage of the child jumping into the water in seconds, without thinking that he could also lose his life for helping his pet, since only he was five years old and his swimming technique was not quite perfect. An emotional story that could have ended in tragedy but that, thanks to the heroism of the little boy, has ended in the best possible way.