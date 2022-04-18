Where and how to watch “The Batman” via streaming in Mexico

(Warner Bros.)

The most recent film starring Robert Pattinson and under the direction of Matt Reeveswhich premiered on March 4, has just arrived on the successful streaming platform, hbomax, in Mexico and Latin America.

During the first hours of April 18, the arrival of batman to the platform belonging to warnermediathe emotion caused by the film starring Robert Pattinson and which has a great cast, Zoe Kravitz What Catwoman, paul dano What The riddle, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth Colin Farrell What The Penguin Y Jeffrey Wright like Jim Gordon.

The film produced by Matt Reeves joins the other films in the Dark Knight that are in the catalog of the streaming platform, from the Batman from Tim Burton (with Michael Keaton like the Bat Man), those of Joel Schumacher (with Val Kilmer and with George Clooney) and the three of Christopher Nolan (with Christian bale).

Since the end of December, the main CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, detailed that The Batman would arrive on April 18 on the streaming platform, HBOMax.

“Think about when the movies would appear in hbo max either HBO, which is eight to nine months after the theatrical release. But The Batman will appear on the 46th in hbo max″, said the executive of warnermedia for the Recode podcast at end of December 2021.

The production of Matt Reeves takes a look at those first moments in which BruceWayne debuts as the protector of Gotham City. In addition, this film is focused on highlighting a great virtue that Batman has in comics: being a great detective.

Robert Pattinson happens to Ben Affleck in the role of the masked man and offers a brilliant interpretation of the hero through a much darker vision. “I am revenge”, is the phrase that has become a hallmark of this version of the British actor, who faces a dome of evil in a Gotham City that is much more faithful to that of the pages of DC Comics.

The tape quickly and then from the high bar he left Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel, In collaboration with Sonysuccessfully added strongly to the film market as the biggest post-pandemic success of Warner, reaching the figure of 338.1 million dollars.

According to Forbes, which recently reported these figures, the film with Robert Pattinson ranks fourth among the most successful productions based on DC comics, only behind Wonder Woman (412.5 million), Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (448 million) and Batman: The Dark Knight (533 million). These last two belong to the Gotham vigilante saga designed by Christopher Nolan for the big screen.

Joker scene in “The Batman”

Another of the surprises that users of hbomax, It is unpublished material from the film, such as the occasion that a scene removed from the final cut of the film trained in early March was leaked, where you can see Barry Keoghan in the role of joker, specifically when The riddle (paul dano) is locked up in Arkham Asylum.

This scene was quickly positioned in the trend and you can see the Jok -as have been all his predecessors in the cinema- in a provocative way and with a defiant smile full of scars before the protector of Gotham.

