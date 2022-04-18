when Fabio Quartararo became Cristiano Ronaldo

Last year Fabio Quartararo won the MotoGP Grand Prix of Portugal. ‘Transforming’ for the occasion in Cristiano Ronaldo.

We enter the week that leads us to Portuguese Grand Prix, fifth round of the 2022 MotoGP season. From 2020 it is the third round on the Portimao track, with three different winners. One of these was Fabio Quartararo, who at the beginning of last year triumphed and also took the lead in the world championship standings. A placement that he never left, later becoming World Champion in the category. But on that occasion he let himself go to an exultation in his own way. Or rather, to the Cristiano Ronaldo, given that the French driver has emulated the gesture of the Portuguese champion until last year at Juventus. A tribute to his favorite Italian team and to an athlete who has now become a symbol in international football.

The meeting with Cristiano

2021 was his true year of glory. Fabio Quartararo he won his first world champion after difficult years in the lower classes, where he had come from great promise. Not realized, at least until his arrival in MotoGP, and here is theexploit. Here comes a riders title that Yamaha hasn’t seen for a long time, together with the Nice rider’s awareness of being what everyone was waiting for. But in Portimao last year we are only at the beginning, even if Quartararo had started putting on important bricks towards the world title. On the Portuguese roller coaster first pole position is taken, then a masterpiece victory, and in addition there is also the first position in the drivers’ standings. With a noteworthy exultation to celebrate the moment, or that of one of his favorites. Afterwards Fabio Quartararo and Cristiano Ronaldo metexchanging jerseys and helmets to remember the moment, in addition to the classic souvenir photos.

Juventus in the heart

But it’s not just a media move. In fact, the French driver has shown his attachment to the Turin team on several occasions. In fact, since the pandemic exploded, it has even proudly flaunted it mask themed and there was also a visit to the Juventus Training Center last year. An “audition” as a footballer who had surprised the insiders. Just in these days he finally he was immortalized on the occasion of a day at Continassa to greet the Juventus champions. A football passion shared with the rival of the 2021 world season, Pecco Bagnaiawho, like the opponent (of clear Italian origins) has never hidden his Juventus heart.