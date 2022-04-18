WhatsApp now allows you to hide “last connection” to specific contacts

This week, WhatsApp started implementing emoji reactions and it seems that the instant messaging application could be thinking of taking out another feature requested by the users. users.

WhatsApp lets you limit who sees your “Last Seen” status

With the latest beta version of your application iOS,WhatsApp added an option that allows users to limit specific people from seeing their “Last Seen” status, according to the leak site WhatsApp, WA Beta Info.

If you are not familiar with that part of WhatsAppis the function that indicates when someone last checked the application, and is a way to find out if a contact may have seen your message, even if they have disabled the double check of the blue popcorn.

It should be noted that for some time now, WhatsApp allows you to limit who sees your status with options like only your contacts.



You can also disable the feature entirely, but you haven’t had the ability to prevent specific people from seeing that information.

“My contacts except…”

However, the beta version 22.9.0.70 of whatsappios add a new option “My contacts except…” in the Last Seen section of the app’s privacy settings.

In accordance with WABetaInfo adding a person to that list also prevents them from seeing your status.

The medium says that WhatsApp is also implementing more granular privacy controls for both profile photos and sections.

With the feature now in beta testing on both Android and iOS, it probably won’t be long until it’s officially available on WhatsApp.

