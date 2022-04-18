What to see on HBO Max: Two of the most anticipated and popular ‘thrillers’ arrive at your house – CINEMABLEND

This week we will be able to enjoy streaming two of Warner’s latest great shows. They will be available on the WarnerMedia platform.

After a Holy Week that has put several of the great shows of yesteryear on television, it is time to look at more modern and equally commendable shows. HBO Max, the platform for streaming from Warnermedia, premieres this week two major Warner Bros productions, both belonging to what are (or were) two of its flagship names. One is The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s new interpretation of the most popular superhero, and the other is Tenet, the latest enormous exercise by Christopher Nolan, who until recently was his reference director. Both of them thriller They arrive at no additional cost.

The new interpretation of the Dark Knight, with Robert Pattinson Putting on his black cape and mask, he hits the platform today a month and a half after his successful theatrical release. This time we approach a young version of the character, almost in his 2nd year as a vigilante, who has to investigate the underworld of Gotham, where corruption flows freely due to the actions of villains such as the Penguin (Colin Farrell) or Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). In the process of “cleaning up” he will find unexpected allies, such as Catwoman (Zöe Kravitz), and the threat of a serial killer who calls himself Enigma (Paul Dano).

the filmmaker Matt Reeves frames the character again in the dark and “serious” tonality that we have enjoyed these last decades through the versions of Christian bale Y Ben Affleck. However, his approach no longer requires the explosive action film scheme that usually dominates superhero productions, but instead emphasizes the character’s detective facet. His film behaves more like a thriller investigation of yesteryear, taking influences from genre films of the 70s such as Against the drug empire or Klute.

Also, its study of dark morality and psychopathic murderers brings the film closer to the style and themes of the cinema of David Fincher. Movies like Seven or Zodiac come to mind in the way this story is explored, even though it later includes other fast-paced action moments like a fabulous car chase. batmobile or the exciting third act. Reeves handles all references to him with gusto and brings a unique charisma to the film, also showing a lot of potential for a superhero blockbuster with different DNA and adult concerns after its box office success, grossing $751 million to date.

Less lucky at the box office Tenet, premiering when the pandemic was still hitting the planet hard. Nolan still wanted to release it to support movie theaters around the world, knowing that his newest effort at thriller science fiction had enough appeal to attract part of the public that was willing to risk going to a room.

A spectacular combination of spy movies and time travel where the filmmaker plays with striking visual ideas

John David Washington is the protagonist who enters this timeless international espionage network to save the world (and space-time) from an imminent catastrophe involving a dangerous Russian tycoon (Kenneth Brangh). As his greatest ally, he will have another young spy (Robert Pattinson), with whom he unexpectedly forges a friendship that becomes the heart of a film that could pass for too cold or cerebral.

Let’s not fool ourselves. The science fiction part of the movie is very complex, and you will lose if you try to follow the logic all the time. Instead, Tenet it works best as a tense and dangerous thriller along the lines of Michael Mann (one of Nolan’s main idols) or the frenetic exercises of Tony Scott. The film shines with some impressive action displays, which are convoluted by time goings-on but clearly told (the highway van robbery sequence is amazing).



Warner Bros Entertainment John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in ‘Tenet’



The director spares no expense to make great sequences in a practical way, shooting in different locations around the world and even crashing a real plane if he sees fit. The movie surprised viewers, though the pandemic hampered its potential to become a hit.

Although its 362 million collection worldwide was one of the best figures of 2020, it fell short of other Nolan films. The difficult premiere also complicated his relationship with the studio, which is why he will make his next film, Oppenheimer, with Universal. But Tenet It is an overflow of creativity that will get quite a cult following over time, and its arrival this Saturday the 23rd on HBO Max will contribute to it.

