What time does Billie Eilish play and where to see her online at Coachella 2022 | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

This April 16, the young singer will perform at the festival

just a few weeks ago, Billie Eilish became the youngest artist to win an Oscar. Now, the singer will perform at the Coachella 2022 festival and so you don’t miss it, here we tell you how to watch it online.

This Saturday, April 15, the interpreter of “No Time To Die”, the 20-year-old artist will close the main stage called Coachella Stageat 11:30 p.m. (local time), that is, at 01:30 a.m. in Mexico City, just after the presentation of Doja Cat.

Right now, Billie Eilis is in the middle of her “Happier Than Ever” tour, which will stop for a couple of weekends to deliver a spectacular show in Indio, California.

How and where to see Billie Eilish’s online concert at Coachella 2022?

To tune in Coachella 2022 festival, all you need is an internet connection and a device capable of opening YouTube. The transmission will have three channels that will show the show in three different scenarios, so you don’t miss any of them.

If you like watch the billie eilish show on stage Coachella StageLiveyou can do it through the following YouTube link.