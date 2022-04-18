What premieres of the week arrive on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, ATRESplayer PREMIUM and the rest of the platforms

If you are one of those who compulsively consume series and like to be up to date, this week You are going to have a very difficult time seeing everything. Not only because of the number of titles that reach the platform (17), but because of their importance. The best premieres of the month and the continuations of long-awaited series land from today: the 2nd season of ‘Russian doll’; the 2nd of ‘The Flight Attendant’; ‘wounds’the adaptation of ‘Mother’; ‘The Dropout’ that shows us the life of Elizabeth Holmes; The end of ‘Better Call Saul’ either They Call Me Magicthe docuseries about the life of Magic Johnson.

Netflix

‘Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land’ (T2) – Tuesday 19

New adventures of this animated series based on the movies. The kaijusthose huge alien monsters that have snuck onto our planet through an interdimensional rift in the Pacific Ocean have infested Australia, forcing the entire evacuation of the continent. Taylor and Hayleytwo brothers who have been left behind and are desperately looking for their parents, learn to pilot a jaeger ramshackle (a giant robot) to help them on their quest and give them at least a slim chance of survival.





‘Russian Doll’ (T2) – Wednesday 20

It was one of the revelation series of Netflix of 2019. A lot has been done to pray but 3 years later we finally have its continuation. This second season set four years after nadia (natasha lyonne) Y allan (charlie barnett) escape from the temporal loop of mortality, will continue to delve into the existential theme through a vision that is often humorous and typical of science fiction. In this season, which reveals a fate even worse than relentless death, Nadia and Alan delve deeper into their respective pasts through a unusual time portal located in one of the most famous places in Manhattan. At first it seems like an ever-expanding intergenerational adventure spanning the ages, but they soon discover that this extraordinary event might be too much and they must find a way out together.







‘Heartstopper’ – Friday the 22nd

Series based on the children’s book Alice Osseman. It’s the story of boy meets boy, boys becoming friends and boys falling in love. When Charlie meet Nick, a rugby lover, these two high school students discover that their unlikely friendship is quickly turning into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their group of friends must face that very human life journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.





hbo max

‘The Flight Attendant’ (2nd season) – Friday 22

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living the best life she could imagine: sober and in Los Angeles while working as a CIA agent in her spare time. But when an assignment abroad leads her to unwittingly witness a murder, she becomes entangled in yet another international intrigue. The bad luck of this girl to be in the most inopportune place at the worst possible time is worthy of study.







ATRESplayer PREMIUM

‘Wounds’ – Tuesday 19

Eastern series adaptation mother‘ which was, in turn, adapted with overwhelming success by Turkish fiction. A few kilometers away lives Sunrise, a seven-year-old girl who never has someone to make her breakfast. her mother, Yolandaworks at night as pole dancer and sleep during the day. Her boyfriend, Fought, is not in the business of taking care of a girl that is not hers. The house is a mess of objects and schedules. Alba, as she can, attends school, many times with nothing in her stomach. the day that Manuela finds little Alba, they will begin a journey that will force Manuela to confront the demons of her past and question the pillars of her life.







Disney+

‘The Dropout: the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ (Miniseries) – Wednesday 20

Money. Love. Tragedy. Cheated. From the hand of the executive producer Elizabeth Merwether, ‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ is the story of this businesswoman (who plays amanda seyfried) Y Theranos, an incredible story of ambition and fame gone horribly wrong. How the world’s youngest female billionaire lost everything in the blink of an eye?





‘Perfect Harmony’ – Wednesday 20

Bradley Whitford (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) is the most visible face of this fiction that, in the key of music, tells us how a university professor reluctantly accepts to be the director of the choir of a church in his community. He has just become a widower and is not for many stories. If, in addition, you add that he is going to have to work with a woman who was already in charge of that and that his methods are the opposite of what he considers “adequate”, we already have a mess and a sitcom.





‘Ducktales’ (2nd season) – Wednesday 20

The new episodes of the new version of the adventures of the most unruly nephews of the Uncle Scrooge.





‘The Last Man on Earth’ – Wednesday 20

Will Forte plays the last person left alive on the face of the Earth. At least that’s what he thinks. So since he has nothing to lose, he spends his days lazing around in pools that were previously alien to him, eating and drinking to his heart’s content. But one day he realizes that, anyway, He is not as alone as he thought.





MovistarPlus+

‘Better Call Saul’ (6th season, Part 1) – Tuesday 19

The final season concludes the complicated journey of transformation of Jimmy McGill in the criminal lawyer and hustler Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courts, from Albuquerque to Omaha, the sixth season follows Jimmy/Saul/Gene in his attempt to disappear from the radar of lalo. The new episodes will also explore where his relationship with kimwho faces his own existential crisis after leaving the firm and following Jimmy in his own odyssey. meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Varga and Lalo they are still immersed in their lethal game of cat and mouse. And as a gift for the most fans, two long-awaited characters return: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.







Amazon Prime Video

‘Better Days’ – Friday 22

Follow the process of overcoming five characters who meet in a peculiar grief therapy for fathers and mothers who have lost their partner. The actors who will play the five strangers who cross their paths at a decisive moment in their lives are: Blanca Portillo, Francesc Orella, Marta Hazas, Erik Elías and Alba Planas.







AppleTV+

‘They Call Me Magic’ (Docuseries) – Friday 22

Real life story Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnsonmember of the Hall of Fame of the NBA and cultural icon. With unprecedented access (and totally unmarking from ‘Winning Time’ on HBO Max), the documentary series explores the achievements and planetary impact of the life of magicboth on and off the field. Featuring personal interviews with the player himself, his family and other basketball stars, this incredible series chronicles the life on film of one of the greatest cultural icons of our era.







filmin

‘Guilt’ – Tuesday 19

Such a critical, audience and award success in the United Kingdom. Two brothers accidentally run over and kill an old man. Despite covering their tracks, their lives begin to unravel when the dead man’s neighbors and relatives begin to have doubts about how he died.







AMC

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ (7th season, Part 2) – Monday 18

These new episodes take place months after the nuclear explosion, being Victor Strand (colman sunday) the only person who has become strong. Having built his fiefdom, he coolly selects who gets a second chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but as a result comes an iron determination to live, even if it means taking the Strand Tower by force and continuing the search for Father, a mythical place that no one knows if it really exists.





SundanceTV

‘The Tomb’ – Thursday 21

Israeli drama of eight episodes that mixes mystery and science fiction and with a great enigma to decipher: how to solve a murder if the victims are alive? The answer to this chilling finding may lie in the existence of parallel universes and time travel. ‘Tomb’ was part of the Official Competition of Canneseries 2020 and was nominated for Best Series and Best Art Direction at the Israel Television Academy Awards.





COSMO

‘Tándem’ (6th season) – Thursday 21

The end of the fifth season left us with the note that Léa wrote for Paul, leaving the door open to a new relationship. But, while Léa waited for an answer from Paul, her wife, Inés, intercepted the note before him and destroyed it.





XTRM

‘The Fixer’ (Miniseries) – Friday 22

Canadian thriller that tells how agent Molaro, played by kathleen robertson (‘Feeling of living’), investigates the accident between an oil rig and a freighter, with the help of private detective Carter, played by eric dane (‘Euphoria’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’), which defends the theory that the disaster was planned.