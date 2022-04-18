What is fatty liver and how can it be prevented?

To reduce the risk of suffering from fatty liver, a healthy diet is recommended. Photo: Getty Images / Illustrative.

The fatty liver It is a disease that mainly affects those who suffer from obesity.

As its name indicates, the condition involves the accumulation, in excess, of fat around the liver.

Although, in reality, it has not been established why fat accumulates around this organ, there is evidence that the main cause is obesity.

Note: Obesity and adipose tissue dysfunction release fatty acids and pro-inflammatory molecules that cause insulin resistance, as well as alterations in various organs.

If the liver becomes inflamed it can develop cancer, cirrhosis Y fibrosis.

Risk factors for fatty liver

Being over 50 years old.

Obesity with body mass index greater than 28.

Mellitus diabetes.

Dyslipidemia.

Alcohol intake .

. Metabolic syndrome.

Ethnic origin (Hispanic and Japanese).

Hormonal changes in the ovary, thyroid, pancreas and even snoring.

Source: IMSS

Complications that can result from nonalcoholic fatty liver are chronic inflammation, which increases the risk of advanced liver diseasein addition to damage and deformation of liver cells with and without cirrhosis.

How can fatty liver be prevented?

If you are obese, lose weight.

Avoid sedentary lifestyle.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Eat well and healthy.

Limit intake of refined sugars and flours.

Children can also suffer

In a bulletin published by the IMSS, Dr. Laura Serrano Alejandri pointed out that although fatty liver mainly affects the elderly, it can also be a condition in children.

There are studies in obese children, in which it was found that 2 to 5% may have fatty liver.

In adolescents, it has been identified in up to 20 percent of cases.

Until 2020, obesity in Mexico was on the rise, with up to 8.4 percent in children and more than 37 percent in adults.