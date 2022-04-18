What films are released this week in Mexico and Spain

Like every week, the movie listings will be renewed to give movie lovers new options to enjoy on the big screen. Of all the fictions that can be seen both on billboards in Mexico and in Spain, a production by Universal Pictures that will arrive with the leading role of three heavyweights from Hollywood: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and the great Daniel Radcliffewhich continues to do things very different from Harry Potter.

+Movie premieres in Mexico (April 22)

The lost City

Gender: Comedy, Action, Adventure

directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

Synopsis: A famous novel writer is on a tour when she is kidnapped by a crazy millionaire and gets involved in a peculiar adventure in the middle of the jungle.

the book of love

Gender: Romantic comedy

Directors: Analeine Cal and Mayor

Cast: Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui, Antonia Clarke

Synopsis: A British author becomes responsible for a bestseller. However, upon arriving in Mexico, he realizes that María, the person in charge of translating it, changed the story completely.

King: Homecoming

Director: David Moreau

Cast: Gérard Darmon, Lou Lambrecht, Léo Lorléac’h

Synopsis: King is a lion cub that has been acquired on the black market. In an airport he manages to escape and, with the help of the brothers Inés and Alex, he will try to return to Africa.

Without scape

Gender: Thriller, Horror

Director: Will Wernick

Cast: Keegan Allen, Holland Roden, Denzel Whitaker

Synopsis: An influencer travels to Moscow with the idea of ​​getting new followers. He thus enters a world of excesses and dangers.

I can’t without you

Gender: drama, thriller

Director: Chus Gutierrez

Cast: Maite Perroni, Mauricio Ochmann, Alfonso Bassave

Synopsis: After his boyfriend’s sister comes into his life, a man will take this situation to his advantage and do what he always wanted.

+Film releases in Spain

Arthur Rambo

Gender: Drama

Director: Laurent Cantet

Cast: Rabah Naït Oufella, Antoine Reinartz, Sofian Khammes

Synopsis: Karim is a very young writer who has achieved some fame thanks to his highly critical comments on social media. However, he remains anonymous as he does so using his pseudonym, Arthur Rambo.

the north man

Gender: Action, Adventure

Director: Robert Eggers

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Claes Bang, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman

Synopsis: A lost prince named Amleth decides to go on a journey and avenge his father’s death. It is inspired by the work that later served William Shakespeare to write Hamlet.

at your point

Gender: Romantic comedy

Director: Christopher Thompson

Cast: Geraldine Pailhas, Arnaud Ducret, Alison Wheeler

Synopsis: Charly is the director of an important fashion magazine in Paris. However, the death of her father will turn her world upside down as she inherits an unexpected business: a butcher shop that will bring her together with one of the workers who wants to convince her to keep the business.

Dog. a wild ride

Gender: comedy, drama

Director: Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum

Cast: Channing Tatum, Luke Forbes, Ethan Suplee

Synopsis: Briggs travels across the Pacific on his way to his best friend’s funeral accompanied by his pet, Lulu. While one has a week to live, the other lives as if there were no tomorrow.

Venicephrenia

Gender: Terror

Director: Alex de la Iglesia

Cast: Ingrid Garcia Jonsson, Silvia Alonso, Goize Blanco

Synopsis: In Venice, the inhabitants believe that tourism is destroying the city and decide to organize to put a stop to all this. Thus, they will run into a group of Spaniards who travel to the Italian city to have fun and end up having to fight for their lives.

A little plan… how to save the planet

Gender: Comedy

Director: louis garrel

Cast: Lionel Dray, Laetitia Casta, Louis Garrel

Synopsis: When Abel and Marianne discover that their son has sold several family items to get easy money, they also discover that there is a very noble goal behind it: to finance an ecological project in Africa that could save the world.

Notre-Dame is burning

Gender: Documentary film

Director: Jean Jacques Annaud

Cast: Samuel Labarthe, Jean-Paul Bordes, Mikaël Chirinian

Synopsis: This documentary is responsible for reflecting how the different events that led to the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in April 2019 occurred. The focus is on the heroes who saved this icon of France.

on the edge

Gender: Drama

Director: Eduard Bordukov

Cast: Svetlana Khodchenkova, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Sergey Puskepalis

Synopsis: This is the true story of the two best fencers in Russia. While one has been number 1 for years, the other is on a roll and won’t stop winning. Thus, they will face each other on the playing field to see who is the best.

tokyo avengers

Gender: action, sci-fi

Director: Tsutomu Hanabusa

Cast: Takumi Kitamura, Yūki Yamada, Yosuke Sugino

Synopsis: Takemichi discovers that his ex-girlfriend has been killed by a gang called Toky Manji, so he decides to travel back in time to save her. To do this, he becomes one of the most dangerous criminals in existence.

To the women of Spain. Maria Lejarraga

Gender: documentary film

Director: Laura Hojman

Cast: Cristina Dominguez, Kiti Manver

Synopsis: This documentary focuses on the life of María Lejárraga, a writer and pioneer of feminism in Spain during the 1920s. Her work became famous, but only because it was named after her husband, the theater impresario Gregorio Martínez Sierra.

Woman of the Photographs

Gender: Comedy, Horror

Director: Takeshi Kushida

Cast: Hideki Nagai, Itsuki Otaki, Toshiaki Inomata

Synopsis: Kai, who works at a photography store, discovers Kyoko, a beautiful model with a huge scar on her body. Her self-esteem is low, but her skills as a photographer for Kai will help her get ahead.