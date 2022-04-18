What are the best adaptations that we can see of the bat man within the platform?

The day has come, the date that all Batman fans were waiting for. batmanthe latest adaptation of The Dark Knight on the big screen is already in hbo max. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, this gothic and dark version has agreed with the public and much of the critics, who have seen in this reboot an evolution of superhero cinema, integrated into a thriller that evokes the filmography of David Fincher. However, in Gotham it never rains to everyone’s liking and for this reason, we are going to make a brief review of the best adaptations that we can see of one of the quintessential heroes of DC Comics:

‘The Batman’

It is the real novelty of this month and, surely, the most anticipated premiere of any streaming service. The Batman is already on HBO Max and within his universe we can find a lot of action, yes, but also one of the best atmospheres that have been generated around a feature film about the guardian of Gotham. The soundtrack of Michael Giacchino and the photograph of Greg Fraser they add color to this reddish thriller.

‘The dark knight’

For many it is the pinnacle of superhero cinema and Christopher Nolan’s best movie. Here Heath Ledger and his joker are the real star, memorable performance that earned the Australian a posthumous Oscar. We all know that the third part of this trilogy would have changed a lot with a return of the Joker.

‘Batman’

Pioneer and with an image as unreal as it is artistic. The decorations of Tim Burton’s bet seem to be taken from the very cartoons of Bob Kane. Michael Keaton will reprise his role in Flash and this time we really enjoyed Jack Nicholson’s Joker, who was nominated for the 1990 Oscars. What he did win was the statuette for the Best Art Direction.

‘Batman vs. Superman’

The richness of a character like Batman lies in the multiple possibilities he has to adapt, according to the vision of his director. Here the always criticized Zack Snyder leaves us with some memorable action scenes, proposing the biggest challenge for The Dark Knight to date; engage in a fight against Superman.

‘Batman Begins’

The second part of Nolan’s trilogy managed to make the third part remain comparative, in an uninteresting narrative about the bat man, but also has led to batmanbegins be undervalued. With the scarecrow, Ra’s al Ghul and narrative time management, the British filmmaker carried out a very commendable origin story.