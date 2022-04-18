We will prove that the Prosecutor’s theory does not close

This week marks two months since the trial of Esteban Lindor Alvarado and six others accused of integrating a criminal enterprise began. With the statement of an expert in surveillance cameras, the round of witnesses proposed by the prosecution will close and it will be the turn of the defenses. Experts and police personnel who participated in the investigation of the band make up the bulk of the testimonies proposed by the defenders, who will begin to show their letters these days. “We are going to prove that the theory of the Prosecutor’s case does not close” raised Pablo Morosano, defender of the syndicated narco businessman who follows the hearings connected by videoconference from the Ezeiza prison.

On February 21, the long-awaited oral trial of Alvarado began. He is accused of leading a criminal emporium, attacks on buildings of the Judicial Power, the instigation of a homicide and attacks on a technical official of the Prosecutor’s Office. At the same time, he is being tried in the federal court for organizing the transfer of almost 500 kilos of marijuana to Río Negro in 2017. In the provincial debate before judges Patricia Bilotta, María Isabel Mas Varela and Alejandro Negroni testimonies were heard from people around Alvarado who testified against him —including mechanic Carlos Argüelles, who in a testimony filmed a year before his murder reviewed a list of forty homicides, according to him, linked to whoever was his boss—, in addition to experts and former Security Ministers Marcelo Sain and Maximiliano Pullaro .

The most recent testimony was that of Marina Marsili, a technical investigator from the Public Ministry of the Accusation (MPA) whose house in the Martin neighborhood was shot at on January 31, 2019 while investigating the assets of criminal gangs. Days before, a box with a dog’s head had been thrown into her front yard. It is the only fact that Alvarado accepted on the first day of the trial: “The idea was to leave him a crown,” he said about that first intimidation, and clarified that one of his slopes orchestrated the subsequent shooting attack, not having had an impact with the dog’s head. “I apologize to the lady. I didn’t want all this to happen.”said.

Marsili said on Tuesday of last week that from the first moment she suspected Alvarado and the policeman Pablo Báncora, who worked side by side with her, knew her address and was later convicted for his contributions to the gang. He then continued to testify about the money laundering crimes attributed to the organization. This Monday the final section of her testimony will be heard. She was then quoted an expert who analyzed the images of surveillance cameras. They are the last testimonies in the list of the prosecutors of the Organized Crime Agency Luis Schiappa Pietra and Matías Edery.

By mid-morning on Tuesday or no later than Wednesday, according to the parties’ estimation, the production of proof of the defenses of the seven defendants will begin. They will do so in the same order in which they usually intervene in interrogations. First it will be Alvarado’s turn. “The witnesses that we are going to bring aim to point out defects in the procedure. We are going to prove that the theory of the Prosecutor’s case does not close. We said it from the beginning”, advanced Morosano, defender of the accused leader of the clan together with Juan Pablo Audisio, Lucas Peirone and Juan Pablo Güenzi.

The ten testimonies proposed by the defense team include experts and police officers. “From the criminal point of view, it will be demonstrated that the events did not occur as the Prosecutor’s Office proposed”, he indicated. As stated at the opening of the debate, the defenders state that Alvarado “has no relation to the murder of Maldonado”, whose instigation they assign to him, nor with the simultaneous shootings of December 13, 2018 at the Provincial Courts and the Center of Criminal Justice.

Other civil witnesses will be summoned to expose how it was the patrimonial development of Alvarado, which according to his defense was not based on illicit activities. “We are going to work on the question of the predicate offense, which is a necessary element to talk about money laundering,” said the lawyer. The Prosecutor’s Office asked Alvarado for life imprisonment. His legal representatives will request acquittal for the most serious crimes and that he be sentenced only for what he admitted. They maintain that, when cornered by the investigation that linked him to Maldonado’s crime, while he was a fugitive he produced a series of acts such as threats and a maneuver called “mirror telephones” to that they “would not unjustly incriminate him”.

“From what he said he was innocent, the Prosecutor’s Office did not bring any evidence to prove the contrary,” added the defender. In another line, the lawyers argue that Alvarado cannot be convicted as the head of an illicit association because he has already served a sentence for that crime after being convicted of leading a gang of high-end car thieves in the suburbs of Buenos Aires.

second on the list

Then the lawyers Narela and Fernando Sirio, defenders of Mauricio Laferrara, will question their witnesses. The detainee as a hitman for the gang is implicated in the crime of Maldonado and that of Cristian Enrique _ a young man kidnapped on October 13, 2018 in Cabin 9 _, in addition to being in preventive detention for other murders. The defenders will summon police officials to elaborate on questions of documentary evidence and a cell phone attributed to “Mauri” from which messages were recovered that the Prosecutor’s Office links to the crime and to which the defense assigns another connotation. They will also say that there is no objective evidence linking Laferrara to an illicit association.

The trial grid will continue with the evidence offered by the defenses of the defendants Matías Avila and Germán Fernández, both with a request for life imprisonment, and the horse caretaker Facundo “Lapo” Almada, who according to his lawyer Alejandro Impallari is oblivious to kidnapping and crime. of Maldonado. Finally, the witnesses offered by the construction technician Miguel Greci Hazzi and his partner, Damiana Ghirardi, accused of washing maneuvers, will parade. When that round has been completed, it will be the closing arguments for the verdict.

A commission in Deputies

The provincial deputy for the Social and Popular Front (FSyP) Carlos Del Frade presented a project to create in the Legislature an “information, investigation and follow-up commission” of the trial against Alvarado. “We propose the creation of this commission to follow the facts of public knowledge that led to criminal charges and potential institutional complicity,” justified the author of the project, a regular attendee of the oral debate hearings.

The legislator based his presentation on the fact that the trial “is a matter of public interest in accordance with the provisions of the internal regulations of the Chamber of Deputies and the Provincial Constitution.” The commission proposed by Del Frade would be made up of eleven provincial deputies; two of them would be the heads of the Rights and Guarantees, and Public Security commissions and the other nine appointed according to proposals from the different blocks, “respecting proportional political representation and gender equity.”

The agency must produce a monthly report to bring it to the attention of the full Chamber. It will also have the power to request the submission of certified copies of judicial and administrative files related to the facts investigated by the commission. It may also, informing the MPA and the rest of the powers of the Santa Fe State, receive complaints and evidence on facts related to this matter.

The commission could also summon people who can provide information on the facts under investigation, as well as request reports from public bodies or officials.

Del Frade affirmed that his proposal is due to “the institutional seriousness of the statements made in the hearings” of the trial during which several witnesses “provided many data, facts and names of officials who passed through the public administration in the three powers of the State” .

“Beyond what the Justice promotes and condemns -added the legislator- it is necessary that politics assume its responsibility when it comes to explaining what happened in the last 15 years in the province of Santa Fe and that it was exposed in the public hearings of the process against Alvarado”.