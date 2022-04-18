Warner Bros. Discovery wants a more unified DC universe and is looking for its own Kevin Feige

The DC universe is, along with the Wizarding World, the most important franchise for Warner Bros., but over the last few years it has suffered quite a few bumps along the way: an attempt at a cinematographic universe that didn’t quite pan out, movies like ‘ Batman v Superman’ or ‘Suicide Squad’ that were destroyed by critics, controversial like everything that surrounded ‘Justice League’… After ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Aquaman’ they finally began to achieve blockbusters that they also won the applause of critics and fans. The strategy of making movies that didn’t have to be part of a larger plan seemed to be working for them. But on April 8, the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery became effective, giving rise to important changes in the command positions of the company that owns the veteran film studio, starting with a new CEO: David Zaslav. And this one would be seriously considering making major reforms in the DC superhero franchise again.

According to Variety, one of the main objectives of the new Warner Bros. Discovery would be to review the strategy with DC from the ground up. They would like, to begin with, a more unified universe between all the branches that these characters encompass, not only movies and series but also video games, promoting this last section, which has also given them a few joys. Another key point would be to find someone to oversee the entire long-term plan like Kevin Feige does at Marvel. They are not looking, yes, for a creative profile but rather a person who would squeeze all the business potential of DC. Emma Watts, a former Paramount and 20th Century Fox executive, sounded strong for the job but she would have fallen off the list of candidates.

Step 2: Bring back the glow of Superman

Zaslav’s plans also go through “reinvigorate” such important characters as Superman, who Discovery considers have been left to “languish”and would also look for projects similar to ‘Joker’ or give opportunities to less main characters in search of the next Harley Quinn.

The goal with all of this is to squeeze the DC universe more efficiently and profitably, as the parent company looks to save $3 billion in synergies with its own characters and franchises. As the acquisition of WarnerMedia by Discovery, which has amounted to 43 billion dollars, has just taken place, it is still early to discover the consequences it will have on sagas as important as DC. Meanwhile, we have several appointments with the superheroes of Detective Comics ahead of us: ‘Black Adam’ with Dwayne Johnson hits theaters in October, followed by ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ in December, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ in March 2023 and ‘The Flash’ in June 2023. A ‘Batgirl’ movie for HBO Max and another for ‘Blue Beetle’ are also in the works, that it was only going to reach streaming but that we will finally see next year on the big screen.