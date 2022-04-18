VIDEO: The day Jada Pinkett got mad at Will Smith for a birthday party he organized for her

The scandal at the Oscar Awards 2022, when Will Smith slapped him Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett, he uncovered the pot about the complexity of the bond between the “King Richard” actor and his colleague, partner and mother of his children.

After the actor assured at the Dolby Theater that “love makes you do crazy things to protect the people you love”, The media magnifying glass began to perch on his marriage to Pinkett. In the last few hours, a video went viral in which Jada talked about the anger she felt when Will organized her 40th birthday party.

In one of the broadcasts of his now even more popular YouTube show, “Red Table Talk,” Smith recalled how “devastated” which was felt by how Jada rejected the celebration with harsh words, and contextualized how that moment of discussion came about. According to the actor’s testimony, his wish was to organize a surprise party full of luxury and surprises. “The day after his 34th birthday, I was already hiring a team to orchestrate his 40th birthday celebration,” Smith said in 2018 of 2011.

“I hired a team of documentary filmmakers, it was going to be my great declaration of love, it was going to be what took her out of her midlife crisis, it was going to be spectacular, something very deep,” added the actor, who hired the actress and singer Mary J Blige to perform their songs at the party. Smith was so sure that Jada was going to like the event that he ignored a talk she had had hours before.

Pinkett had told him that she wanted to do “something intimate”, who did not want to celebrate his birthday. Will, who already had the surprise celebration planned, tried to persuade her otherwise. When her words were not enough and the celebration was carried out anyway, the actress was furious and told her husband that he was self-centeredthat the birthday had more to do with him than with her.

“He told me that what I did was a ridiculous display of my ego, and that broke me, I’m still devastated because he was right, it was not a party for her”, he acknowledged and added, regarding the relationship: “That was a very low point”.

Here we leave you the video

You may also like:

Chris Rock’s brother wants to fight Will Smith in a boxing match

The first public appearance of Jada Pinkett-Smith without Will Smith after the altercation of the Oscar Awards