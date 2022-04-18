Video game myths – The 5 that have caused the most fury among gamers

Today at GuiltyBit we are going to delight you with five video game myths that drove the gaming community crazy.

All of us who have grown up playing video games have been participants (or at least listeners) to various video game myths that led us to break our brains looking for an explanation. With the rise of the internet and the popularization of guides through this medium, the consistency of the myths has been diluted, remaining in mere anecdotes and that have left more than one like a liar looking for something of a home.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker