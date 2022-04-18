Video game myths – The 5 that have caused the most fury among gamers

Today at GuiltyBit we are going to delight you with five video game myths that drove the gaming community crazy.

All of us who have grown up playing video games have been participants (or at least listeners) to various video game myths that led us to break our brains looking for an explanation. With the rise of the internet and the popularization of guides through this medium, the consistency of the myths has been diluted, remaining in mere anecdotes and that have left more than one like a liar looking for something of a home.

However, some of them ended up being confirmed or coming true to satisfy the players. At GuiltyBit we thought it would be cool to collect some of those myths and explain why they were so famous at the time. There you go, guilty.

Shooting Weapon (Final Fantasy VII)

The great role-playing game that Squaresoft marked in 1997 came with a zillion secrets that were difficult to find if you didn’t pull an official guide. Furthermore, some residual elements without any use also came with the European release of the video game. Some players, reasoning about their usefulness, invented theories and myths, each one more insane than the last.

However, one that I loved as a kid was the myth of Fugaz Weapon. If you remember, Weapons were very difficult optional bosses that we could fight in Final Fantasy VII when piloting the Strong Wind. These were Emerald, Ruby, Diamond, and Ultima. Well, someone invented that there was one more, called Fugaz (Omega in the Anglo-Saxon forums) and that it only appeared if you defeated the previous ones and got the 37 SOLDIER dolls scattered around the world.

Of course, of the 37 SOLDIER dolls there are only a few enabled to obtain and they are still part of the residual elements that ended up not having a specific function within the game. So, unfortunately for those of us who racked our brains trying to find the aforementioned Shooting Weapon, it turned out to be an untrue and forgotten myth in the old days of the first PlayStation.

Luckily, Square Enix must have echoed this myth, because years later he included her as a canonical boss in the story of Final Fantasy VII through Vincent Valentine’s adventure for PlayStation 2: Dirge of Cerberus.

The Duel Phases (The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask)

Link is, along with Mario and Pikachu, one of Nintendo’s most iconic characters. Among the entire saga of The Legend of Zelda, the one that is perhaps one of the darkest games is Majora’s Mask.

It was released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64, but a remake for the Nintendo 3DS was released in 2015. The objective of the game is to prevent the Moon from falling on Earth and destroying it. It must be completed within three days, before it collides with the main town of the adventure.

The atmosphere of the video game contributed to the legend that the five phases of which it is composed correspond to the phases of grief after the loss of a loved one: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.

For a long time this remained a mere theory among gamers, but in a 2015 interview with the creator of the series, Eiji Aonuma, he confirmed that it was largely true and added: “It is true that in each of the different episodes have an illuminating emotional element. One is tinged with sadness, another with anger… something that was undoubtedly intentional. But also, I want to point out, that each episode doesn’t just have a single emotion to convey.”

Bigfoot (GTA San Andreas)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas arrived in 2004 for PlayStation 2 and became one of the most famous video games in the saga. Like any open world game, the freedom of action it offered contributed to the fact that players classified it as essential. However, these same players began to share the different tricks and secrets that the video game contained, but also some rumours.

One of the most widespread legends of this GTA refers to the Bigfoot sighting in the game. This legendary creature also called Sasquatch comes from the mythology of the American Indians, which is why it is located in the mountains of the north of the USA and Canada.

So the search for Bigfoot moved from reality, where Oklahoma offers more than two million dollars to whoever finds it, to the virtual world of GTA. The creators had to deny that such a character existed in the game, but as a reward for his persistence they decided to allow players to embody the beast in Grand Theft Auto V.

Mew (Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow)

Pokémon is possibly the most prolific video game franchise in the world, surpassing even Marvel and Star Wars. Most of their video games are turn-based JRPGs, but we’ve also seen how they’ve experimented with other genres over the years, such as Pokémon Dash or Pokémon Mystery Dungeon.

In Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow for the Game Boy they began the long journey of the popular saga in which the main objectives were to complete the Pokédex and win the Pokémon League. In those early games, the Pokédex only registered 150 pokémon, but there was mention on the forums of the possibility of one more.

Users referred to Mew and it was said that following certain steps it could be obtained from a Poké Ball under a truck in the port where SS Anne, the Crimson City cruiser, was moored. All of us who owned the game tried it, to make sure it was just a myth, even though the creature actually exists.

However, it is possible to capture Mew without resorting to any event. It can be done through the “Mew glitch” because it is due to an error in the game that allows you to catch any Pokémon, although it is usually used with this one in particular.

This “mistake” was actually intentional. Workers at Game Freak, the developer of Pokémon, created Mew without telling anyone, and it hid in the game to fill an empty space. Although they didn’t expect players to find it, some stumbled upon Mew and word of mouth did the rest. For many, this glitch was what saved Pokémon, which had not had a great launch and which managed to increase sales exponentially thanks to the intrigue of the community.

The Burial of ET Games (Atari 2600 ET)

ET The Alien, by Steven Spielberg, was for a long time the highest grossing film in history. This work marked an entire generation, becoming one of the great successes in the filmmaker’s career, critically acclaimed and awarded four Oscars.

But at the opposite pole of fame, there is the playable version of ET created for Atari in 1982. It was developed in just four weeks and, although the rush was never good, the studio hoped that the popularity of the film would be extrapolated to your video game.

The result was one of the worst video games in the history of the industry both in terms of gameplay and sales. Scheduling issues and confusing character control didn’t help, heralding the company’s bankruptcy. It was then that the rumor began to spread that the unsold copies of the game were buried in the desert of New Mexico (USA).

In 2017, an expedition was made to the site to verify that the myth had indeed come true: ET had been buried for years. But even more surprising was realizing that along with these copies were also copies of Atari games like Centipede.