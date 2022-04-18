Vanderpump Rules Star Channels Britney Spears at Coachella

ads

GettyAriana Madix and Britney Spears.

Britney Spears made a cameo appearance at Coachella, sort of. The pop music icon was channeled by a superfan who is also a star on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In photos posted to Instagram, Ariana Madix recalled one of the pop superstar’s most famous fashion moments as she wore a denim patchwork dress, white boots and purple lens sunglasses while attending the music festival in Indio, California. .

“Hit ’em with Britney,” she captioned the photos.

You can see the photos below:

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to Madix’s look.

“The legend of the Queen icon,” wrote her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

“Vibezzzz,” Charli Burnett wrote.

“OH MY GAWWWWDD!!” Katie Maloney added.

When another friend pointed out, “I know exactly what this is, it’s a tribute and recreation of the iconic Jean jean dress,” Madix replied, “You always get it.”

“Iconic tribute to legend Miss Britney Jean Spears,” another fan wrote.

“Icons wearing icons,” agreed another.

“Sorry for Vanessa Hudgens but Ariana is the true queen of Coachella,” chimed in another commenter.

Britney Spears wore her famous denim dress in 2001

It’s been more than 20 years since Britney Spears made headlines for the denim dress she wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. Spears and her boyfriend at the time, Justin Timberlake, wore matching denim ensembles to the award show. awards, and remains one of the most iconic red carpet moments of all time.

In an interview with Jezebel, costume designer Steve Gerstein revealed how the outfits were brought to life in a matter of days.

“Justin and Britney were dating at the time,” he said. “We were in New Orleans when Britney and Justin said, ‘We do matching denim.’ And I was like, ‘How are you doing that? Who is doing that? We ended up wearing the national costume outfit that Justin wore for the ‘Celebrity’ album cover. We redid it in denim. The conversations with Levi’s were happening at the same time. … We had some crossover contacts at Levi’s, so it went from an idea to being done in a matter of days.”

Timberlake has spoken about the iconic fashion moment multiple times over the years.

“If you wear denim on denim, it will be documented,” he told ‘The Project’ in 2016, according to PopSugar. “You know what, I don’t think I can bring that back.”

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say that if worn correctly, denim on denim could be[broughtback’”thenadded[broughtback’”hethenadded[devuelta’”luegoagregó[broughtback’”hethenadded

Ariana Madix is ​​a lifelong fan of Britney Spears

Madix certainly brought back the denim look with her Coachella outfit. And it is not surprising, since she is the biggest fan of Britney Spears. In a 2021 interview with Page Six, Madix revealed that growing up in Florida, she was obsessed with the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer.

“She has been my number 1 for so long,” Madix said. “Her video game of hers, Britney’s Dance Beat? I made sure to beat all the levels because I wanted to unlock the bonus images for the Dream Within a Dream tour. I’ve seen every YouTube clip, every ‘Make the Video’, everything. If there’s anything that I think could be new footage, I’m looking at it.”

