Tuesday’s match schedule at the Godó
This Tuesday, April 19, a new day of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-69 Conde de Godó Trophy, which is disputed in RCT Barcelona-1899 until next Sunday the 24th.
There are already official times for a session that will combine second round matches, with the entry of some of the main seeds, and first.
The tournament can be followed on television at TDP/RTVE, Movistar+ and Esport3. Sports world website informs at the moment of what is happening and narrates the most outstanding births during the week.
RAFA NADAL COURT
(11:00 a.m.)
Carlos Taberner (Esp/Q)-Sebastian Korda (USA)
Feliciano López (Esp/WC)-Emil Ruusuvuori (End)
Brandon Nakashima (USA)-Casper Ruud (Nor/2)
Diego Schwartzman (Arg/6)-H. Grenier (Fra) or M. McDonald (USA)
Cameron Norrie (GBR/4)-Egar Gerasimov (BLR/Q)
TRACK JAN KODES
(11:00 a.m.)
Lloyd Harris (Saf)-Roberto Carballés (Esp)
Pablo Andújar (Esp)-Ugo Humbert (Fra)
Ilya Ivashka (Blr)-Pedro Martínez (Esp)
Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)-Daniel Evans (GBR/12)
Tim Puetz/Michael Venus (Ale/NZL) vs. David Marrero/Jaume Munar (Esp/WC)
TRACK 2
(11:00 a.m.)
Marton Fucsovics (Hun)-Jordan Thompson (Aus)
Hugo Dellien (Bol/Q)-Manuel Guinard (Fra/LL)
Elias Ymer (Sue/Q)-Lorenzo Sonego (Ita/11)
Nikoloz Basilashvili/Alexander Bublik (Geo/Kaz) vs. Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer (ESA/NED)
Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) vs. Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies (ALE)