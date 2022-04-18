Tuesday’s match schedule at the Godó

This Tuesday, April 19, a new day of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-69 Conde de Godó Trophy, which is disputed in RCT Barcelona-1899 until next Sunday the 24th.

There are already official times for a session that will combine second round matches, with the entry of some of the main seeds, and first.

The tournament can be followed on television at TDP/RTVE, Movistar+ and Esport3. Sports world website informs at the moment of what is happening and narrates the most outstanding births during the week.

RAFA NADAL COURT

(11:00 a.m.)

Carlos Taberner (Esp/Q)-Sebastian Korda (USA)

Feliciano López (Esp/WC)-Emil Ruusuvuori (End)

Brandon Nakashima (USA)-Casper Ruud (Nor/2)

Diego Schwartzman (Arg/6)-H. Grenier (Fra) or M. McDonald (USA)

Cameron Norrie (GBR/4)-Egar Gerasimov (BLR/Q)

TRACK JAN KODES

(11:00 a.m.)

Lloyd Harris (Saf)-Roberto Carballés (Esp)

Pablo Andújar (Esp)-Ugo Humbert (Fra)

Ilya Ivashka (Blr)-Pedro Martínez (Esp)

Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)-Daniel Evans (GBR/12)

Tim Puetz/Michael Venus (Ale/NZL) vs. David Marrero/Jaume Munar (Esp/WC)

TRACK 2

(11:00 a.m.)

Marton Fucsovics (Hun)-Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Hugo Dellien (Bol/Q)-Manuel Guinard (Fra/LL)

Elias Ymer (Sue/Q)-Lorenzo Sonego (Ita/11)

Nikoloz Basilashvili/Alexander Bublik (Geo/Kaz) vs. Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer (ESA/NED)

Nicolas Mahut/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) vs. Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies (ALE)