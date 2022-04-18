Travis Barker defends his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Nobody touches ‘Kravis’, not even the most shameless ‘trolls’ on the internet. To defend this model of relationship —which we tried with a result, to say the least, curious— based on kissing left and right wherever they are, whether in the privacy of their homes or on a red carpet like the Grammys, there are already their fans or, ultimately, themselves. For proof, the latest movement in networks of Travis Barkerwho has not hesitated to show his face for kourtney kardashian when a ‘hater’ attacked their relationship in an Instagram photo.

It is a snapshot that the famous drummer shared last Sunday and where he appears exercising in what appears to be a private gym to which, sorry, only these types of profiles have access. Right there, sporting palm hearts and tattoos galore, he received criticism that, a priori, he could have ignored… but that ended up turning him on:

“Don’t you stick your finger in her cu**, tongue, intestines, get naked or make love to the Kardashian anymore? Slackers”.

The comment, totally out of context and very unwise -here we tell you how to act against ‘online bullying’- obtained a response, and if the one who started the scuffle was rude, the response was also up to par.

Barker, fed up with what they think of his relationship

Far from being silent Blink182’s musician replied to the anonymous profile and he brought out the colors with some words that did not go unnoticed by his almost seven million followers:

“I still had my finger up my ass up to my intestines and I was naked and cuddling with my fiancée.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hitting it off at this year’s Grammys. Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The message ended with an emoji in which Barker did the comb to the ‘hater’ who from now on will think twice about messing with the couple who, for one thing or another, constantly breaks the internet. By the way, if you want ‘Kravis’ more, you’re in luck. The new ‘reality’ of the Kardashian family —called ‘The Kardashians’very agile—it’s basically Kim in trouble and Kourtney making out with Kravis, so if you’re a fan of the couple you’re going to enjoy it to the fullest.

