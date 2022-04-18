trailer for the new Tom Cruise movie – Publimetro México

It has been 30 years since fighter jet pilot Pete Mitchell, known as “Maverick”, stood out as the best in the program of the air warfare school, created by the United States Navy. After a postponement of its premiere due to the pandemic, the Top Gun Maverick trailer was released with the long-awaited return of this character, which consolidated Tom Cruise’s career in Hollywood.

Pete Mitchell is now a captain and fighter jet instructor, but to his surprise he is summoned by his old classmate and rival, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky“, who has risen to a high rank in the Navy. “I am not a teacher. I just want to manage the expectations,” Maverick exclaimed before the succession of action-packed scenes began.

“His exploits are legendary”, is heard as the protagonist appears on his fast motorcycle following the F-4 Phantom II. The narrative continues, now showing a group of Navy school applicants. “What I teach them could be the difference between life and death.”

Finally, “Pete” returns to his adventures and at full speed puts his new students to the test with a challenge: an aerial combat. Immediately, another series of scenes with more stunts in the air is shown, also images that hint at the romantic plot that will be in this sequel, just as in the original film.

The reunion of Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise was one of the most anticipated moments in the filming of this sequel, announced since 2019. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told People about this very emotional episode for both Hollywood celebrities. “Kilmer is such a fine actor and person. We had a great time at the first one and wanted to get some gang members together again.”

Regarding the meeting between the two actors, he explained: “It was a very emotional experience for all of us. It took us a long time to get there, but we did it”, he stated in the interview. Miles Teller joins the cast as the son of “Goose,” played by Anthony Edwards in the original film; plus Glen Powell and Jennifer Connelly.

It was recently confirmed that Lady Gaga will have a participation in Top Gun Maverick, although not in front of the cameras, since the artist signed as the author of the main theme of the tape together with Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmercon. The film premieres this May 27 and will be screened beforehand at the prestigious Cannes Festival.