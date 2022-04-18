“Top Gun” will be screened in Cannes under the shadow of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine, the Cannes Film Festival plans a special tribute for the return of “Top Gun” Tom Cruise and house some 35,000 people as the film industry seeks to recapture its pre-pandemic charm.

Thursday, the organizers unveiled the 18 films that will compete for the coveted Palme d’Or at the festival, which is scheduled for May 17-28. They include Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa’s “The Natural History of Destruction,” Indian director Shaunak Sen’s “All that Breathes” and Ethan Cohen’s “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.”

The organizers will announce the jury at a later date.

Following a production delay related to the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick”in which Cruise reprises his 1986 role as a US Navy pilot, will be exhibited in Cannes but outside the official competitionalong with drama “Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann, about Elvis Presley.

The 75th anniversary of the great film festival on the French Riviera “It happens in special circumstances: the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, a world that has changed and will continue to change”said its director, Thierry Fremaux.

As usual, most of the directors in the competition are men. Last year, when the festival reopened for the first time after its virus-induced shutdown, Julia Ducournau became the second woman in Cannes history to win the top prize, for her film “Titane,” a wild horror thriller. body horror that includes sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart.

The international village of pavilions in Cannes annually hosts more than 80 countries from around the world. But organizers said no Russian delegation would be welcome at the most global of film festivals this year due to the Russian president’s decision, Vladimir Putinto invade Ukraine.

Cannes shows a film about the composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky of Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who recently fled Russia for Berlin, Fremaux said.

The Russian government accused Serebrennikov, one of Russia’s most prominent filmmakers, of embezzlement in a case that was protested by the Russian and European art community.