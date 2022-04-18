Tom Cruise is going to Cannes

PARIS (EFE) .- The long-awaited sequel to “Top Gun” (1986) will premiere at the next Cannes Film Festival and will have the presence on the Croisette of its protagonist, Tom Cruise, whose only participation in the contest dates back to 30 years

The organization recalled yesterday Friday on its social networks that Cruise presented in May 1992 out of competition “A very distant horizon”, directed by Ron Howard and also starring his ex-partner, Nicole Kidman.

On this occasion, with “Top Gun: Maverick”, by Joseph Kosinski, the 59-year-old actor once again plays the military pilot Pete Mitchell, again with his leather jacket, his aviator sunglasses and his motorcycle and together with a cast that will include the stars Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

The 75th edition of Cannes will take place from May 17 to 28 and that film will be screened at the event before its release in theaters in both France and the United States, scheduled for May 25 and 27, respectively.

The festival, which did not specify the date of the screening of the long-awaited film, will announce the films of its official selection at a press conference on April 14, and has already announced that the presenter of its opening and closing gala will be the Belgian actress Virginie.

A few days ago Tom Cruise was surprised to declare that he could have played Iron Man but due to other projects he preferred to leave the character, falling to Roberto Downey Jr, who is currently one of the spoiled actors in the Marvel world and the millions of fans who follow the stories of superheroes.

“They (Marvel) came to me at a certain time. But when I do something, I want to do it well. If I commit to something, it should be done in a way that I know it will be special. I didn’t feel like it was going to work,” the actor confessed.