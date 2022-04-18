Tom Cruise is going to Cannes

PARIS (EFE) .- The long-awaited sequel to “Top Gun” (1986) will premiere at the next Cannes Film Festival and will have the presence on the Croisette of its protagonist, Tom Cruise, whose only participation in the contest dates back to 30 years

