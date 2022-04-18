Tom Cruise and the reason he refused to be Iron Man

The MCU, as we know it with one of its most iconic actors, could have been totally different If Tom Cruise hadn’t turned down being Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr… This is the reason.

If there is an actor who is linked to the image of Marvel Studios, this is Robert Downey Jr., an actor who reached the peak of his career thanks to the role of Iron Man aka Tony Stark at the beginning of the MCU back in 2008, but before, a Tom Cruise was about to be Iron Man, although he finally rejected the role, why did he do it? Tom Cruise himself explains in Slash Film) the reasons that kept him away from the MCU almost 20 years ago.

When Marvel Studios was created in 2004, no one had the slightest idea what it would eventually become. For years, Marvel had been giving away the rights to its characters for others to make movies. with better or worse fortune (the results had never been incredible), but from the company it was considered that perhaps the time had come to make the move from comics to cinema.

Marvel bosses at the time laid out a plan to start making their own movies and partnered with Paramount Pictures for distribution. Kevin Feige was named President of Production and the wheel began to turn. ‘Iron Man’ was one of the first movies they started talking about. There had been at least two attempts to pull off the film in the past about Tony Stark… And the first one in the late 90s with Tom Cruise at the helm and financed by 20th Century Fox.; the second in the mid-2000s by New Line Cinema. But none came to fruition and finally the rights returned to the hands of Marvel. And Robert Downey Jr.

Why did Tom Cruise turn down being Iron Man?

And it is that some rumors suggest that Cruise could appear as an Iron Man from another universe in the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Some time ago the actor himself explained why he gave up being Iron Man on his day: “They came to me at a certain time. But when I do something, I want to do it well. If I commit to something, it should be done in a way that I know it will be something special. And as it lined up, I just didn’t feel like it was going to work. I need to be able to make decisions and make the movie the best it can be, and just that path that continued that way,” Cruise explained.

Since then, Cruise’s history writes itself, chaining hit after hit, from his Mission: Impossible saga to Jack Reacher. We assume that both are happy with how the script of the movie of their lives has been written.

