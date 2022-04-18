Tobey Maguire is a fan of Billie Eilish and this is the proof

Tobey Maguire is going through a great professional moment thanks to his participation in the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere he brought to life again his version of Peter Parker who was reunited on the big screen with the Spideys played by Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. Fan rave! The result was that the three actors are at a high peak of popularity and have a lot of attention.

In that sense, many fans ask that Tobey Maguire star Spider-Man 4 while the actor carries out his personal life in a normal way. So much so that a fan was able to capture it on video during a concert by the artist. billie eilish enjoying the music as one more admirer of the singer responsible for the hit Bad Guy.

Tobey Maguire enjoyed the rhythm of Billie Eilish

billie eilish released his first studio album in 2019: When We All Go To Sleep, Where We Go?. In her career she achieved two platinum album songs: Ocean Eyes Y lovely in addition to seven singles with a gold record. The album took home Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 awards. Eilish also won Best New Artist and her success Bad Guy it won song of the year and record of the year.

Tobey Maguire He went with his family to The Forum in Inglewood, in Los Angeles, where billie eilish carried out one of his last live presentations. Who accompanied the popular actor of spider-man? His ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, and his children Rubi (15) and Otis (12). Everyone enjoyed the rhythm of Eilish’s songs and Maguire was captured on video happy to be there.

It is not yet known if Tobey Maguire will resume his role spider-man in it Marvel Cinematic Universe although it is likely that this is the case given the success of the last entry of the wall-crawler in the cinema. Meanwhile the actor will star Babylon along with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and the Mexican Diego Calva. A luxury present!