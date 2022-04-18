tips for creating the trendiest hairstyle of the summer

Do you want some original ideas to make the summer super trendy? You can be inspired by Kendall Jenner, who on social media launched the “bunch of braids”, which is the trendiest hairstyle of Spring / Summer 2022.

The warm season has now arrived and with it also the first warm and sunny days. What better opportunity than this to give free rein to your creativity, especially in terms of hair look? This is exactly what was done by Kendall Jenner, who on social media showed off the hairstyle destined to become the must-have of spring. What is it about? Of a simple “bunch of braids” dropped on the shoulders. It is a fresh, versatile, original and above all super glamorous hairstyle: here are the tips to follow and the tricks to use to achieve it quickly and quickly by yourself at home.

Kendall Jenner’s hair look for spring

Kendall Jenner is dictating the law in terms of hair look: it is since she showed off the copper red hair on the catwalk that she began to get talked about and even today, despite weeks have passed since the transformation, she manages to attract all the spotlights on her hair. She recently showed off the hairstyle to imitate in spring: the bunch of braids that keep the face uncovered with style. The model paired the hairstyle with a white and light blue minidress worn without a bra, completing it all with a pair of 90s-style mask sunglasses. Isn’t she the fashion queen of the summer?

Kendall Jenner with the hairstyle of the summer

How to make the “bunch of braids”

How do you go about making the Kendall Jenner bunch of braids? You do not need any particular technique, just have a little manual skills with the hair. First you need to make a very high ponytail (preferably with the central row), it must be fixed with an elastic held tight. At that point it is possible to divide the pony tail into micro locks, each of them will be braided in a traditional way and fixed with other coordinated elastics. The braids can be more or less double, in all cases the result is guaranteed: the 90s inspiration will make your image more trendy than ever.